Prince Harry and Prince William 'Feel Exactly the Same' About Meghan Markle's 'Missing' Engagement Ring
Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle in 2017, and the Duke of Sussex incorporated diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection to create her engagement ring. Although Meghan gushed over the item during the couple's engagement interview, the Duchess of Sussex recently attended several public events without her marital token.
Fashion expert Danielle Rogers-Clark claimed Prince William "feels exactly the same" as Harry does about the "missing" item.
"William is very protective over his late mother Princess Diana’s memory and her legacy," Rogers-Clark said on GB News. "Her stunning and precious jewelry collection forms a very important part of that."
William and Harry's relationship was impacted by Spare, but Rogers-Clark noticed that the siblings are attentive to Diana's belongings and heirlooms.
"From William’s perspective, he has memories of her wearing every single piece and would be concerned if a piece was missing," she explained. "Equally, Harry has as much right to his mother’s pieces as William."
"I am sure William is aware that his brother feels exactly the same and would do his best to make sure the diamonds remain safe and loved," the professional continued.
In the couple's engagement announcement, Harry explained his vision for the band.
"The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favorite," Harry shared.
"The main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds on either side are from my mother's jewelry collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," he noted.
At the time, Meghan was enthusiastic about the piece of jewelry.
"It's beautiful, and he designed it. It's incredible," Meghan exclaimed. "I think everything about Harry's thoughtfulness is — and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it's so important to me to — to know that she's a part of this with us."
The Duchess of Sussex later revealed that she was able to build a relationship with Diana's family before walking down the aisle.
"Obviously not being able to meet his mom it's so important to me to and to know that she's a part of this with us," the actress told a BBC journalist. "And I think in being able to meet his aunts and Julia and just different people who were so important to his mom, I'm able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him."
"And it's incredibly special. And to be able to have this, which sort of links where you come from and Botswana, which is important to us and it's perfect," she added.
OK! previously reported a source said William was worried about Meghan ditching her trinket at the Invictus Games.
"And it's safe to say it has set off alarm bells at the palace. [Prince William's] putting the word out through mutual friends that he wants to know what's going on. Not knowing where they are is disturbing for William," a source told an outlet.