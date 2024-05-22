OK Magazine
Prince William Ending His Feud With Prince Harry Is a 'Fantasy'

May 22 2024, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship was greatly impacted by "Megxit" and Spare, and sources close to the Prince of Wales claimed the siblings won't be able to reconcile in the future.

Prince William and Prince Harry have been feuding for a few years.

“Meeting with Harry is the last thing that William or Catherine want or need right now," a source told an outlet. "It’s a fantasy. It’s not about apologies or who said what, it is about protecting his family. Kate is recovering from cancer, and they are avoiding stressful situations."

“Everyone understands that William is absolutely furious with his brother, but ‘absolutely furious’ isn’t a deliverable plan for a king, which William will be, perhaps sooner than he had imagined," the insider continued.

Prince Harry struggled with growing up as Prince William's 'spare.'

The princes haven't been photographed in the same room since King Charles' coronation, and their inability to mend things could negatively affect William's reputation.

“A king not speaking to his brother over an argument about a broken dog bowl, a costume party almost twenty years ago, or who said what about some lip gloss, will make William look petty and ridiculous," the insider noted.

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

OK! previously reported a source close to Charles claimed the monarch is distancing himself from the Invictus Games founder.

"Harry's made his bed. I'm an advocate for protecting your peace, and if this young man is bringing the drama, then good on King Charles for giving him the space he needs to grow," an insider told an outlet.

"King Charles just wants to have his peace in his twilight years. He doesn't want to argue," they continued.

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship was impacted by 'Megxit.'

Aside from Charles and Harry's failed reunion, royal correspondent Roya Nikkah claimed the patriarch was upset about his son commenting on their scrapped meeting.

"All the narrative from the moment he [Harry] touched down and we got that statement from Harry's spokesperson saying it's not possible for Harry to see his father, his father is too busy, he completely understands," Nikkah said on "The Royals with Roya and Kate" podcast. "That set the mood music for the whole week that Harry had said 'Pa is too busy to see me.'"

"I just thought something didn't feel quite right about this, so I dug away and dug away a bit deeper and found out that actually, Harry had asked if he could stay and Charles had said, 'Yes, come and stay son,'" she noted. "You come and stay in a royal residence, you are near where I am so it's going to be much easier for me to see you given what's going on with my diary and your diary."

A rep for Harry confirmed that he wouldn't see Charles while in London during his Invictus Games celebration.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a rep said in a statement. "The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Sources spoke to The Daily Beast.

