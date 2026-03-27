EXCLUSIVE Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Begging Kate Middleton to Stop William Stripping Them of Royal Titles When He Becomes King: Source Source: MEGA Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly begging Kate Middleton to stop Prince William from removing their royal titles. Aaron Tinney March 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice's parents have been linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

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Kate, 44, who has long maintained a close relationship with the sisters, is now said to be taking a firmer stance alongside William, 43, as the monarchy seeks to contain reputational damage. A source said: "Kate has shown a level of firmness that has surprised even those close to her – she has stepped into a much more decisive role and made it clear that the current situation cannot simply be brushed aside or handled quietly behind the scenes. While William is instinctively driven to protect the monarchy, it is Kate who has been particularly unwavering in setting boundaries and pushing for a more definitive response. In her view, this goes far beyond short-term damage control. She genuinely believes the long-term credibility and stability of the monarchy could be at stake, and that places a huge sense of duty on her shoulders. Even though these decisions are deeply personal and affect family members she cares about, she feels they are necessary to preserve the institution's integrity for the future."

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Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is close with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

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The shift has left Beatrice and Eugenie upset, according to insiders. One said: "They have been left reeling by how rapidly everything has unfolded. One moment, they felt part of the fold, attending events and maintaining a visible presence, and the next, they are being asked to step back and keep their distance. It has been incredibly upsetting for them, particularly because they had always seen themselves as firmly embedded within the family structure. There is a growing anxiety behind the scenes that this may not stop here. They are increasingly worried about what the future could hold, especially when it comes to their titles and official standing once William becomes King. That fear is what has prompted them to reach out to Kate, in the hope that she might be able to temper the situation and prevent it from escalating further." Reports suggest the distancing extends beyond public appearances. One source said: "There have been quiet but ongoing conversations about their living situations, which has only intensified the uncertainty they are already feeling. The fact that their homes are so closely tied to key royal residences is now being looked at through a different lens, with greater sensitivity to public perception and what it signals. For Beatrice and Eugenie, it feels as though every aspect of their lives is suddenly under review all at once – not just their public roles, but their place within the family and even where they are based. That level of scrutiny has created a deep sense of instability, as though the ground beneath them is constantly shifting."

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Source: MEGA Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly appealing to Kate Middleton in private.

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The sisters are said to have made emotional appeals to Kate in private. One insider said: "Beatrice and Eugenie have gone to Catherine personally, laying bare just how cut off and exposed they feel right now, and asking her to see their position with empathy. They understand she is not the one making the final calls, but they believe she has influence and are hoping she can help moderate how far these decisions are taken. There is a real sense of urgency behind their approach. They feel increasingly like they are on the fringes of the family, watching events unfold without any control, and they are pleading not to be pushed any further out than they already have been."

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles in 2025.