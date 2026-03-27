or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Princess Beatrice
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Begging Kate Middleton to Stop William Stripping Them of Royal Titles When He Becomes King: Source

Split photo of Kate Middleton and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly begging Kate Middleton to stop Prince William from removing their royal titles.

March 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

OK! can reveal Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be pleading with Kate Middleton to intervene as fears grow that Prince William could strip them of royal titles when he becomes King amid a deepening family crisis.

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, daughters of ex-Prince Andrew, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, also 66, have found themselves at the center of mounting royal tensions following renewed scrutiny over their parents' past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, internal discussions within the royal household have raised questions about their future roles, homes and status.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice's parents have been linked to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice's parents have been linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate, 44, who has long maintained a close relationship with the sisters, is now said to be taking a firmer stance alongside William, 43, as the monarchy seeks to contain reputational damage.

A source said: "Kate has shown a level of firmness that has surprised even those close to her – she has stepped into a much more decisive role and made it clear that the current situation cannot simply be brushed aside or handled quietly behind the scenes. While William is instinctively driven to protect the monarchy, it is Kate who has been particularly unwavering in setting boundaries and pushing for a more definitive response. In her view, this goes far beyond short-term damage control. She genuinely believes the long-term credibility and stability of the monarchy could be at stake, and that places a huge sense of duty on her shoulders. Even though these decisions are deeply personal and affect family members she cares about, she feels they are necessary to preserve the institution's integrity for the future."

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Princess Kate reportedly had long maintained a close relationship with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is close with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Article continues below advertisement

The shift has left Beatrice and Eugenie upset, according to insiders.

One said: "They have been left reeling by how rapidly everything has unfolded. One moment, they felt part of the fold, attending events and maintaining a visible presence, and the next, they are being asked to step back and keep their distance. It has been incredibly upsetting for them, particularly because they had always seen themselves as firmly embedded within the family structure. There is a growing anxiety behind the scenes that this may not stop here. They are increasingly worried about what the future could hold, especially when it comes to their titles and official standing once William becomes King. That fear is what has prompted them to reach out to Kate, in the hope that she might be able to temper the situation and prevent it from escalating further."

Reports suggest the distancing extends beyond public appearances. One source said: "There have been quiet but ongoing conversations about their living situations, which has only intensified the uncertainty they are already feeling. The fact that their homes are so closely tied to key royal residences is now being looked at through a different lens, with greater sensitivity to public perception and what it signals. For Beatrice and Eugenie, it feels as though every aspect of their lives is suddenly under review all at once – not just their public roles, but their place within the family and even where they are based. That level of scrutiny has created a deep sense of instability, as though the ground beneath them is constantly shifting."

MORE ON:
Princess Beatrice

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly appealing to Kate Middleton in private.
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly appealing to Kate Middleton in private.

Article continues below advertisement

The sisters are said to have made emotional appeals to Kate in private.

One insider said: "Beatrice and Eugenie have gone to Catherine personally, laying bare just how cut off and exposed they feel right now, and asking her to see their position with empathy. They understand she is not the one making the final calls, but they believe she has influence and are hoping she can help moderate how far these decisions are taken. There is a real sense of urgency behind their approach. They feel increasingly like they are on the fringes of the family, watching events unfold without any control, and they are pleading not to be pushed any further out than they already have been."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles in 2025.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles in 2025.

William's position is understood to be shaped by the wider context of the monarchy's future.

One source said: "William views the situation through the lens of his future role and the legacy he will one day be responsible for. He sees it as his duty to safeguard the monarchy's standing, and that means taking a cautious, sometimes uncompromising approach when it comes to anything that could damage its reputation. Given the continued scrutiny surrounding the York family, he is not prepared to take chances or allow issues to linger. From his perspective, firm decisions now are necessary to protect the institution in the long term, even if they are difficult in the short term."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.