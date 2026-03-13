EXCLUSIVE Why Future King and Queen William and Kate Feel They're Locked in a Battle to Keep the Royal Family 'Afloat' Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton are keeping the royal family 'afloat' amid ex-Prince Andrew's scandals, a source said. Aaron Tinney March 13 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William are in 'crisis mode' after ex-Prince Andrew's arrest, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

One insider said: "William and Kate genuinely felt that the family had begun to emerge from an incredibly difficult period. After everything Kate went through with her health, they had started to look forward to a more stable phase where the focus could return to their work and the causes they care about." They added: "Instead, they feel as though they have been pulled straight back into crisis mode and feel like their job is to literally fight to save the monarchy. William in particular feels a huge responsibility because he knows the monarchy's long-term credibility is partly resting on how this situation is handled." Another source said the pressure of the scandal has been particularly difficult for the couple as they try to balance royal duties with family life.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince William and Princess Kate try to balance royal duties with family life.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince William reportedly urged King Charles to take action on ex-Prince Andrew's scandal.