Why Future King and Queen William and Kate Feel They're Locked in a Battle to Keep the Royal Family 'Afloat'
March 13 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to feel they are trapped in a fight to steady the monarchy as fresh turmoil surrounding the former Prince Andrew threatens to overshadow what had been a hopeful period for the future king and queen.
William, 43, heir to the British throne, and his wife, Kate, 44, have spent the past year attempting to refocus public attention on royal work following Kate's cancer diagnosis in 2024 and subsequent recovery.
But the arrest of Andrew, 66, on suspicion of misconduct in public office – linked to allegations involving convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 at age 66 – has once again placed the royal family under intense scrutiny.
Andrew was arrested last month on his 66th birthday and later released under investigation while authorities carried out searches at his home.
Responding to the development, King Charles, 77, made clear the palace would not interfere with the process, stating: "The law must take its course."
Sources close to the Prince and Princess of Wales now say the latest controversy has been emotionally exhausting for the couple, who had hoped the monarchy could move into a calmer chapter following Kate's recovery.
One insider said: "William and Kate genuinely felt that the family had begun to emerge from an incredibly difficult period. After everything Kate went through with her health, they had started to look forward to a more stable phase where the focus could return to their work and the causes they care about."
They added: "Instead, they feel as though they have been pulled straight back into crisis mode and feel like their job is to literally fight to save the monarchy. William in particular feels a huge responsibility because he knows the monarchy's long-term credibility is partly resting on how this situation is handled."
Another source said the pressure of the scandal has been particularly difficult for the couple as they try to balance royal duties with family life.
- 'Cautious' Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Itching to Say Something Publicly' About Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals: Source
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Concerned' About Cancer-Stricken King Charles' Health as Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals Rage On
- The Brutal Reason Prince William Is 'Overjoyed' King Charles Is on Stand by to Back Cops in Andrew Windsor Epstein Probe
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
They said: "William is someone who takes the future of the monarchy very personally. When something like this happens it weighs heavily on him because he knows he will eventually inherit the institution and deal with the consequences."
They added: "Kate is extremely supportive and understands the burden he carries. When William is under that level of pressure she inevitably feels it too, because they approach their roles as a partnership."
The insider said the prince played a key role in persuading his father to take firmer action over Andrew's royal position, including stripping him of his royal titles last year over his links to Epstein.
They added: "William felt things were clear-cut when it came to Andrew – that the royal family must be seen to cast him out."
In October, Charles stripped Andrew of his remaining royal titles and ordered to vacate his Royal Lodge residence in Windsor as part of efforts to distance the monarchy from the scandal.
Andrew has denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, though he has not publicly addressed the latest allegations linked to his arrest.
Sources say William views the situation as part of a broader challenge facing the monarchy in the coming decades.
They said: "William is very conscious that public confidence in the royal family cannot be taken for granted. Episodes like this reinforce his belief that the monarchy must evolve and operate with greater clarity about who represents it. He and Kate feel a deep sense of duty to safeguard the institution for the next generation. At times it feels less like a ceremonial role and more like a battle to keep the monarchy steady and afloat during a period of intense scrutiny."