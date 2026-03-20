Prince William's 'Startling U-Turn' Over Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Revealed 

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Source: MEGA Prince William is allegedly changing his long-term plans for Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

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Andrew's daughters – Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35 – have not been accused of wrongdoing, yet insiders say the reputational damage surrounding their parents has created fresh uncertainty about their long-term position within the monarchy. The situation has become particularly sensitive as the royal family quietly considers what a future reign of William, 43, might look like. While the sisters have previously been regarded as potential supporting figures in a streamlined monarchy, aides say attitudes are shifting as senior royals become increasingly wary of any controversy that could distract from the institution.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew denies any wrongdoing.

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A source familiar with internal discussions told us: "William used to see Beatrice and Eugenie as possible allies in the future – dependable relatives who could quietly support the monarchy if needed. But the atmosphere has changed dramatically and William really has done a startling U-turn. After everything that has happened around Beatrice and Eugenie's parents, he is far more cautious about who represents the royal family publicly." The concerns surrounding the sisters intensified after further material related to Epstein was released in documents from the United States Department of Justice. Royal sources say King Charles, 77, has taken a cautious approach in response to the continuing controversy, and William has chosen to align closely with his father's position.

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Source: MEGA Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice haven't spoken out about the scandal.

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A source said: "William is completely aligned with the King on how to handle the situation. Watching the fallout from various royal controversies over the past few years has had a profound effect on him, and it has made him far more cautious about the image and stability of the institution he will eventually lead." The insider added: "William has seen firsthand how quickly scandals can spiral and dominate the narrative around the monarchy. Because of that, he is determined that when he eventually becomes King, his reign will not begin under the cloud of lingering controversies linked to other members of the family. As a result, William has become extremely alert to anything that could even hint at reputational risk. Even distant associations with ongoing scandals now raise serious questions in his mind about whether someone should be placed in a visible role representing the Crown. In the past, there had been quiet conversations about Beatrice and Eugenie potentially stepping up in some capacity in the future, but those discussions are now being reconsidered. William is taking a far more cautious view and weighing every possibility very carefully before making decisions about who he wants standing beside him once he takes the throne."

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Source: MEGA Prince William reportedly sees how quickly scandals can spiral and dominate the narrative around the monarchy.