Queen Camilla Reveals King Charles Is 'Doing Extremely Well' After His Cancer Diagnosis
The palace recently revealed King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, and Queen Camilla gave a positive update about her husband's health.
"He is doing extremely well under the circumstances," Camilla told a well-wisher at Salisbury Cathedral. "We are very touched by all of the letters and messages."
Charles initially visited the London Clinic to have an operation on his enlarged prostate, but while at the facility, medical professionals noticed an abnormality.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement, which was released on February 5, read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
As Charles focuses on getting better, Prince William, Prince Edward and Princess Anne will take on more public engagements.
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
The Prince of Wales was initially expected to take time away from royal duties to care for Kate Middleton after her abdominal surgery, but things quickly changed due to his father's condition.
“We really appreciate everyone’s kindness,” William said on Wednesday, February 7, at a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity.
Although William's recess was short-lived, biographer Robert Hardman shared that there is an "enormous demand" placed on the father-of-three, and he will be the "outward-facing leader of the monarchy."
"It's a lot for him, but he'll rise to the challenge. I think it's good that we're going to see him today, investitures are a key part of what the monarchy does," the writer continued. "And with the King now out of action, people should rightly receive their awards in the proper way."
How William will handle his change in responsibilities will foreshadow his future as the next king of England.
"We were talking about yesterday how he was staring his destiny in the eye," Isabel Webster said on GB News.
"And you ask anybody who has lost a parent in traumatic circumstances to then have your remaining parents suddenly infirm, whether you're William or Harry, that's got to be triggering in some way," Webster stated. "But he has this unique future ahead of him."