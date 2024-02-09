Queen Camilla Reveals King Charles Is 'Doing Extremely Well' After His Cancer Diagnosis

The Prince of Wales was initially expected to take time away from royal duties to care for Kate Middleton after her abdominal surgery, but things quickly changed due to his father's condition.

“We really appreciate everyone’s kindness,” William said on Wednesday, February 7, at a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity.

Although William's recess was short-lived, biographer Robert Hardman shared that there is an "enormous demand" placed on the father-of-three, and he will be the "outward-facing leader of the monarchy."

"It's a lot for him, but he'll rise to the challenge. I think it's good that we're going to see him today, investitures are a key part of what the monarchy does," the writer continued. "And with the King now out of action, people should rightly receive their awards in the proper way."