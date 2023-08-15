Rasheeda Frost Gushes She 'Appreciates the Opportunity' to Star in 11 Seasons of 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta'

Throughout Rasheeda's journey, her husband, Kirk, has been both her life and professional partner. The Frost Empire is often something that both fans and their castmates admire about the unit.

"We are trying to mentor others, uplift women who have gone through things in their life, and we really showcase that," the Pressed owner shares.

Although the couple found success working together, the businesswoman admits that working with your spouse has its challenges.

"I will say it has been difficult at times, but honestly, I wouldn't want to any other way," Frost shares. "It's really beautiful for us to be able to come together with everything that we want to do and do it together."