15 of Travis Kelce's Sweetest Comments About Taylor Swift Revisited Ahead of Their Rumored MSG Wedding

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Travis Kelce cannot stop gushing over Taylor Swift. The couple, who will reportedly tie the knot in New York City on July 3, has been each other's biggest fans after they officially began dating. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end initially tried to connect with Swift while attending her Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., in July 2023. While the attempt was unsuccessful, the "Lover" singer soon watched her first Chiefs game in September of that year — and the rest is history. Keep reading for Kelce's most loved-up quotes about Swift over the years.

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On the First Time Taylor Swift Watched Him Play

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce invited Taylor Swift to 'come see [him] rock the stage at Arrowhead' after he attended her Eras Tour show at the stadium in July 2023.

On the September 27, 2023, episode of his and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, Travis opened up about seeing Taylor attend her very first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium three days earlier. "Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up," he said. "That was pretty ballsy." During the September 24, 2023, game, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker was spotted cheering for Travis from a private suite alongside the athlete's mother, Donna Kelce. "I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans," Travis added on the podcast. "We script it all, ladies and gentleman. It was absolutely electric."

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On Watching Taylor Swift Perform

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce flew to Argentina to support Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour's South American leg.

After supporting Taylor during the South American leg of her Eras Tour, Travis shared he "was enjoying [himself] down there in Buenos Aires," where the show kicked off. "The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for," he said, adding Taylor "ripped it" on stage. Travis continued, "She killed it and it looked like she was having some fun up there."

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On Sharing a Similar Outlook on Family and Work With Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have tried to keep parts of their relationship private.

In his WSJ Magazine profile for its December/January 2024 issue, the NFL superstar praised "hilarious" and "genius" Taylor while pointing out that they see eye to eye on family and work. "Everybody knows I'm a family guy," he said before raving about his then-girlfriend. "Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."

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On Seeing Taylor Swift Support Him

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is often spotted at Kansas City Chiefs games.

According to Travis, he loves it when Taylor "comes and supports [him]" and "enjoys the game with the fam and friends." "It's been nothing but a wonderful year, man," he shared on The Pat McAfee Show in January 2024, later adding, "We're just two people supporting each other and having fun with it, man."

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On Celebrating His Wins With Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA The Kansas City Chiefs won against the Baltimore Ravens at the time.

During a pre-Super Bowl press conference in February 2024, Travis reflected warmly on his headline-making celebratory moment with Taylor after the Chiefs won the 2024 AFC Championship. "It's another memory in the journey that we get to cherish, man," he said. "And I'm fortunate that I got all the support I need off the field. And, you know, it gives me a reason to play that much harder on the field is the people you just mentioned."

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On the 'Shocking Moment' With Taylor Swift He Will Never Forget

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce appeared in the interview hours before Super Bowl 59.

In June 2024, Taylor surprised her fans when she invited Travis onstage during a concert at Wembley Stadium in London. Opening up about the experience, Travis revealed on the "Westwood One Sports" podcast it was the most shocking" moment he shared with Taylor so far. "I felt like an ant in a whole new world," he expressed, adding it was a "memory [he] will never forget, for sure."

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On Taylor Swift's Grammy Wins in 2024

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift won two Grammy Awards at the time.

Travis went on and on about his now-fiancée following Taylor's historic Grammy wins in 2024. "She's unbelievable, she's rewriting the history books herself," he said while at Allegiant Stadium. "I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too."

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On Winning Taylor Swift Over

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Source: MEGA Travis Kelce has been open about his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift.

Even Travis has no idea how he managed to charm Taylor. "I don't know how I did it because she wasn't into sports. So I don't know how the f--- I did it," he shared in an April 2024 episode of the "New Heights" podcast.

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On the Moment Travis Kelce Began to 'Really Fall' for Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce shared the moment he fell for Taylor Swift.

According to Travis, Taylor won him over when she declined a security escort during the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears and walked in alongside the rest of his guests instead. "She's very self-aware," he said on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast in June 2024. "And I think that's why I really started to really fall for her, was how genuine she is around friends [and] family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention ... and she just keeps it so chill and so cool."

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On Joining Taylor Swift Onstage

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift onstage during the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in June 2024.

The attendees of the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in June 2024 were left swooning when Travis made a cameo during the introduction to Taylor's "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart." During the Season 2 premiere of the "New Heights" podcast in July 2024, he told Jason that Taylor was a "true showman." "It was awesome," Travis concluded. "And I didn't disappoint Taylor, so that's all that really matters."

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On Being Happy With Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce said he 'is enjoying all aspects of life.'

During an appearance on a January 2025 episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, Travis said he and Taylor are "happy" as he enjoys "all aspects of life." "I couldn't be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium," he admitted. Travis continued, "I think personally, that's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you. That's why I wanted to be at the concert, supporting her and being there for her, making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she's doing in life."

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On Taylor Swift's Game-Day Style

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift drew attention for her game-day outfits at Kansas City Chiefs games.

While at Super Bowl week press conferences, Travis commented on Taylor's outfits at Chiefs games that quickly became headline-making moments. "Tay's always gonna be dressed head-to-toe looking the flyest," he said of the singer's style.

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On Taylor Swift's Work Ethic

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce attended several Eras Tour shows.

Ahead of Super Bowl 59, Travis had nothing but praise for Taylor's work ethic, telling the media it was "pretty remarkable." "I mean, to see the week in, week out traveling from one country to the next," he added after seeing "how excruciating" the preparation for the shows had been for Taylor. "The band, the singers, it was everybody involved, and it was an absolute machine and it was something I could admire watching and take a lot of notes from."

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On Enjoying Life With Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA They announced their engagement in August 2025.

In August 2025, Travis told GQ that, while he and Taylor "may look like they are partying" at the U.S. Open and other events, he is just enjoying life with his fiancée. "But I'm just enjoying the fun of being at this really cool event that I always wanted to go to with the person that I love," he said. Travis also reflected on his mom Donna's determination and perseverance, noting he has seen Taylor "do the exact thing of setting goals for herself" and "exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard." Elsewhere in the interview, he opened up fondly about his relationship with Taylor and how they feel like regular people when they are together. "When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love. It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it's as normal of," he said. "It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically." Travis continued, "Nothing I've ever done has been a controlled, organized process. When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f--- off."

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On His Wedding to Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly set to tie the knot on July 3.