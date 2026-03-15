EXCLUSIVE Why Brad Pitt Is Convinced His Ex Angelina Jolie Had a Pop at Him and Dead Mom With Major Family Update: Source Source: MEGA Brad Pitt reportedly thinks his ex Angelina Jolie took a swipe at him with a recent remark. Aaron Tinney March 15 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids.

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Source: MEGA Brad Pitt is 'struggling' after his mom's death, a source said.

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Her remark resurfaced just months after Pitt's mother, Jane Pitt, died last summer at age 84 – prompting speculation among those close to the actor that the timing struck a particularly raw nerve with the Fight Club star. An insider close to Pitt said the remark felt personal, given the circumstances surrounding his mother's death and the distance that has developed within the family in recent years. They added: "From Brad's point of view, the timing of that remark could not have been worse. Losing his mother last year is still something he is struggling to come to terms with, and the grief is very fresh. So when he hears comments about children being raised without a grandmother, it inevitably lands very close to home. To him, it feels less like an innocent reflection and more like something that reopens a wound that has barely begun to heal."

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Source: MEGA Brad Pitt's mother, Jane, died in 2025.

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The source continued: "Brad has always been incredibly protective of his mother and very proud of the role she played in the family. She absolutely adored those children and wanted to be a bigger part of their lives, so the idea being implied publicly that they somehow grew up without that connection is deeply upsetting to him. In his mind, it ignores how much love and effort she put into trying to maintain those bonds. Hearing it framed that way feels unfair and painful, especially now that she is no longer here to speak for herself." Another source familiar with the situation said Pitt believes the remarks reopened lingering tensions about the estrangement that has defined much of the family's life since the couple separated. They added: "Brad still feels a deep sense of loss over how much the family dynamic changed after the breakup. Before everything fell apart, his side of the family had a real presence in the children's lives and those relationships meant a great deal to him. Over time that connection faded, and in Brad's view it was never truly rebuilt. It is something that continues to weigh heavily on him because he always imagined the kids growing up with strong ties to both sides of the family."

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Source: MEGA Brad Pitt 'hopes' to repair relationships with his kids, a source said.