After dating for over five years, Blake Shelton finally made things official in October when he popped the question to Gwen Stefani.

Following the magical moment, the two took to Instagram to announce the big news. “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻,” she captioned a photo of herself showing off her new bling.

For his part, Shelton posted the same snap and wrote, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life … I love you. I heard A YES!”

So, when exactly will the two walk down the aisle? Keep scrolling to find out.

The country crooner, 44, and the blonde beauty 51, may tie the knot sooner than later. “They’re hoping to make it official early next year,” an insider told OK!, adding that the musical artists want to host the party on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

“It’s the place that best represents their love story, so it’s a no-brainer,” the source explained.

However, don’t expect a large affair — the Hollywood stars want to keep things small, with a few dozen friends and family members in attendance.

“Gwen’s sons [Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6] are going to walk her down the aisle,” the insider revealed, adding that Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, will not be invited. “The guest list may grow once they finalize the plans, but as of now, Gwen really wants to keep it small so everyone can enjoy themselves in a relaxed and romantic atmosphere.

“There will likely be live music, lots of dancing and the best Southern food and drinks imaginable,” the insider added. “Blake’s very excited to make this a real country event — everyone’s going to have a blast!”

But is Shelton getting too fixated on the big day? Another source added that he is “making all these over-the-top demands,” adding that he could be quickly turning into a groomzilla. “He’s fussing over the menu and insisting on getting gourmet food and premium champagne imported from Europe. At this rate, the event is going to set him back a few million.”

Shelton even joked that his pal and former Voice coach Adam Levine will make an appearance at the event. “I’ve decided that I’ve been doing this a long time now and I’ve got a lot of favors out there. He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,” he quipped.

Ultimately, the mom of three is hoping that COVID-19 won’t be an issue when they say “I do.”

“I would say I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they’re so scared so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. Like, I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing,” she said during an “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” radio interview in early December.

She added, “Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s too many people for COVID, so we’re going to see what happens in the next few months.”

Despite being in a relationship with the Oklahoma native for years, Stefani is still adjusting to calling him her fiancé. “It’s so funny to even say ‘engaged.’ It feels so weird,” she said. “People have been saying it for so long, like five years, ‘Are you getting married? Are you engaged?’ And now we actually are and it feels like I’m in a cartoon or something.”