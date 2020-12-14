Just three months after the Kardashians announced their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, was ending after 14 years on E!, the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, has put together a multi-year deal with streamer Hulu, and it’s even bigger than the $150 million E! deal, OK! has learned.

“Officially the Kardashian-Jenner family will be developing global content. But Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, Kendall and Kylie will also be involved with marketing and getting buzz for the network, and getting paid a fortune for it,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

“No one is clear exactly what content the family will be providing. Their reality show doesn’t get big ratings anymore, and Kim and her family are not going to bring in big viewers or advertisers if they do a travel, cooking or fashion show,” adds a top TV insider. “The Hulu deal with the Kardashians is basically a PR and marketing deal. The network needs buzz, and no one has a bigger megaphone than this family. They will be acting like global influencers on social media for Hulu. They are being paid to tweet and post about Hulu, rather than providing content. It is not unlike Netflix’s deal with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. And if a miracle happens and they deliver a show or two people actually watch, everyone will be happy.”

REALITY REWIND: THE 10 MOST EXPLOSIVE MOMENTS FROM ‘KUWTK’

Additionally, Disney is launching a brand new separate streaming service internationally called Star — this is where they’ll most likely dump most of the Kardashians’ new content. “Viewers might not care about Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, Kendall and Kylie in the U.S. anymore, but overseas they are still huge,” the source says.

Hulu is part of ABC Disney, and the new home of family friend and creator of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Ryan Seacrest, who currently appears on Live With Kelly and Ryan on ABC. “There is no way this is just coincidence. Ryan has always been the family’s biggest supporter,” adds an insider.

On Thursday, December 10, the 65-year-old momager revealed the news on social media: “Excited to announce our new multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021.”

FROM SOCIALITE TO BUSINESS LADY: HOW KIM KARDASHIAN CHANGED THROUGHOUT THE YEARS — SEE PHOTOS

A source previously told OK! that the reason KUWTK was nixed was because E! wasn’t going to keep paying them the money they wanted. “The negotiations were going nowhere. E! was interested in keeping the show on the air, but there was no way the network could continue paying the family the same amount of money for almost half as many viewers. In the end it was better for everyone to say goodbye,” the insider dished. “Although Kris isn’t giving up just yet, she is busy on the phone shopping the show around to other networks … but not at a discounted price.”

Well, it seems like Kris got her wish after all!