Hollywood Comeback Wannabe Armie Hammer Brutally Trolled Over Ultra-Violent New Movie in Wake of Cannibalism Scandal
July 19 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Armie Hammer's latest attempt to rebuild his Hollywood career has been met with fresh ridicule after his new ultra-violent thriller became embroiled in controversy before its release, with critics mocking the actor's return as the film was effectively blocked from conventional release in Germany over its graphic content and alleged anti-migrant themes.
OK! can reveal the scandal-dogged actor, 39, stars in Citizen Vigilante, directed by German filmmaker Uwe Boll, which was released in select theaters in North America and digitally on June 19.
The action thriller follows Sanders, a man who launches a campaign of vigilante justice against criminals and corrupt officials after becoming convinced society has descended into lawlessness.
Boll said German authorities had refused to classify the film, preventing it from receiving a standard theatrical release.
The dispute comes as Hammer continues trying to revive his acting career after allegations about his sexual conduct and claims he had a "cannibalism" fetish surfaced in 2021.
Hammer denied the allegations, and no criminal charges were brought following a Los Angeles investigation.
A source close to the production of his new film told us: "Armie hoped this movie would help put the focus back on his acting, but instead it has sparked another wave of criticism and trolling about his past online. The controversy surrounding the movie has only fueled people determined to remind audiences of his past, making what was supposed to be a comeback look like another uphill battle."
Hammer remains best known for roles in Call Me by Your Name, The Social Network, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and The Lone Ranger.
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Much of the publicity surrounding Citizen Vigilante has centered on his return to acting after spending several years away from major studio productions following the allegations that emerged against him.
Boll said: "The rating system refused to give us a rating (in Germany), so now you can only watch it if you bring in a Blu-ray from Austria or Switzerland."
He added: "And I think they did that on purpose. It was a deliberate censorship decision. I hired a lawyer to complain about it, but we lost in a six-two vote as I was told that the film was inciting violence against migrants."
The film opens with a mother being stabbed to death by migrant criminals in front of her son before Sanders begins taking violent revenge against offenders.
According to Boll, the story was inspired by a high-profile criminal case in Hamburg in 2016 involving the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl.
He added: "If you look at what happened in Hamburg, where the rapists walked free without any penalty, the coverage in the media was like, 'Oh, the poor perpetrators.'"
He added: "It's as if we're living in a completely insane and absurd political environment, especially in Europe, where people have completely lost track. There is a huge difference between so-called 'hate speech' and stabbing people in the neck. But facts don't matter anymore."
Discussing his decision to cast Hammer, Boll said: "He wasn't charged with anything, there was no lawsuit. He was just a guy who was famous and f----- around. He's a handsome, charismatic guy, who could be James Bond. In fact, he'd be perfect for the part."
Hammer recently described Citizen Vigilante as his first acting opportunity in five years and has spoken publicly about rebuilding his career.
Boll also said he would be willing to cast scandal-hit Kevin Spacey in a future production, adding: "To me, that's unfair. He won all the lawsuits and legal cases, and now he's stuck in these very cheap exotic movies he's making now. I think he should come back and get another shot."