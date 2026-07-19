EXCLUSIVE Hollywood Comeback Wannabe Armie Hammer Brutally Trolled Over Ultra-Violent New Movie in Wake of Cannibalism Scandal Source: MEGA Armie Hammer recently starred in a new film following his cannibalism scandal. Aaron Tinney July 19 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Armie Hammer stars in 'Citizen Vigilante.'

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Hammer denied the allegations, and no criminal charges were brought following a Los Angeles investigation. A source close to the production of his new film told us: "Armie hoped this movie would help put the focus back on his acting, but instead it has sparked another wave of criticism and trolling about his past online. The controversy surrounding the movie has only fueled people determined to remind audiences of his past, making what was supposed to be a comeback look like another uphill battle." Hammer remains best known for roles in Call Me by Your Name, The Social Network, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and The Lone Ranger.

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Source: MEGA Armie Hammer denied the sexual allegations against him.

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Much of the publicity surrounding Citizen Vigilante has centered on his return to acting after spending several years away from major studio productions following the allegations that emerged against him. Boll said: "The rating system refused to give us a rating (in Germany), so now you can only watch it if you bring in a Blu-ray from Austria or Switzerland." He added: "And I think they did that on purpose. It was a deliberate censorship decision. I hired a lawyer to complain about it, but we lost in a six-two vote as I was told that the film was inciting violence against migrants."

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Source: MEGA Armie Hammer disappeared from Hollywood after his scandal.

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The film opens with a mother being stabbed to death by migrant criminals in front of her son before Sanders begins taking violent revenge against offenders. According to Boll, the story was inspired by a high-profile criminal case in Hamburg in 2016 involving the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl. He added: "If you look at what happened in Hamburg, where the rapists walked free without any penalty, the coverage in the media was like, 'Oh, the poor perpetrators.'" He added: "It's as if we're living in a completely insane and absurd political environment, especially in Europe, where people have completely lost track. There is a huge difference between so-called 'hate speech' and stabbing people in the neck. But facts don't matter anymore."

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Source: MEGA Armie Hammer recently described 'Citizen Vigilante' as his first acting opportunity in five years.