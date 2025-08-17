Kylie Jenner, Kristin Cavallari and More Celebrities Who've Admitted to Getting B--- Jobs
Kylie Jenner
When a fan wondered on TikTok how the 27-year-old had tweaked her figure, the reality star was frank — even revealing her implant size and the doc who performed the procedure.
"445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol," Kylie Jenner posted.
In 2023, the mom-of-two revealed she regretted an earlier augmentation she'd had before her first pregnancy, saying that she would "recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children."
Bethenny Frankel
Former Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel clapped back after called her b---- "fake" following her bikini-clad walk down the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway May 31.
The Skinny Girl mogul assured the View co-host via Instagram that her rack was real but made perkier with a b----- lift.
"These are a lift from like 15, 20 years ago," the 54-year-old explained. "I had very large, big b---- in high school that were saggy, floppy, and this is actually a lift, Joy."
Sami Sheen
Sami Sheen, the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, recently revealed the specs for her surgically enhanced chest: 350cc silicone implants inserted under the muscle.
But the 21-year-old is already thinking of going under the knife again.
"When the time comes to get them redone," she said, "I'm definitely going bigger, and I think I'm going to go over the muscle so they look a little more natural."
Victoria Beckham
During a 2014 interview with Allure, Victoria Beckham, 51, was shown an old pic revealing her cleavage.
"I don't have them anymore," the mom-of-four said of her obvious implants. "I think I may have purchased them." (Back in the day, the petite star was rumored to have gone from a 34A to a 34DD).
Asked whether they'd just left, she quipped, "Or they got removed, one or the other."
Kristin Cavallari
Reality vet Kristin Cavallari jumped on the surgery confession bandwagon by opening up to fans in an Insta Stories Q&A after revealing in May that she'd decided to "redo my b----."
The 38-year-old explained that she'd recently discovered that one of her implants had ruptured — causing scar tissue — and decided to go up in size when she had it replaced.
"I was 300 cc before and now I'm 340," said the mom-of-three, adding, "They fit my frame."
Chrissy Teigen
It was Chrissy Teigen's job!
At 20, the model mom-of-four, now 39, initially got implants to look better in bikini shoots.
"It was more for a swimsuit thing," she explained. "I thought, 'If I'm going to be posing, lying on my back, I want them to be perky!' But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate."
In 2020, she had the implants removed, writing on Instagram, "They've been great for many years, but I'm just over it." (She later copped to having a b----- lift.)