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Earl Spencer Set to 'Have a Role' in Prince Harry's Diana 30th Death Anniversary Documentary, Claims Insider: He 'Would Be Key'

Split photo of Prince Harry and
Source: MEGA

Earl Spencer will reportedly appear in Prince Harry's documentary for Princess Diana's 30th death anniversary.

Oct. 10 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

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Earl Spencer is said to be set to appear in Prince Harry's planned documentary marking the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death – despite previously deciding to tell his sister's story himself in a controversial memoir.

Insiders have told OK! Harry, 42, has been discussing a television project honoring Diana, who died at age 36 in Paris in August 1997, ahead of next year's anniversary of her passing.

His uncle Charles Spencer, 62, revealed in his new book Swan Song: Diana, My Sister Harry had previously approached him about participating in a documentary, although Spencer ultimately chose to write his own account of Diana's life instead.

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Image of Princess Diana died at age 36.
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana died at age 36.

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A source familiar with the new discussions about the documentary project told us: "Charles was approached about the film before he decided the book was the best way for him personally to tell Diana's story, but that doesn't necessarily mean the television project is now off limits to him."

"Harry would obviously value his uncle's involvement enormously, and has already secured an informal agreement for him to appear in his documentary on his mother's life and death. Charles would be key to it as he isn't simply another commentator talking about Diana three decades later – he was Diana's younger brother, shared her childhood and delivered one of the defining speeches after her death at her funeral. The conversations have evolved, and there is an expectation that, if Harry's project ultimately goes ahead in the form currently being considered, Charles would have a role in it. Nothing is completely finalized contractually because Harry is thinking carefully about how he wants to mark such an important anniversary. The difficulty is that anything involving Harry, Charles and Diana will inevitably be examined for what it means for William. Harry doesn't want this framed as two competing versions of their mother's legacy when they come to mark the 30th anniversary of her death next year, but relations between the brothers are so strained that comparisons are unavoidable," they added. "William has no desire to compete over Diana. Both brothers have always resisted the suggestion that either somehow owns their mother's memory. But a major documentary involving Harry and Earl Spencer would inevitably attract enormous attention, particularly after the controversy surrounding Swan Song. Harry's priority would be celebrating Diana's life and the influence she continues to have rather than simply reopening every argument surrounding her death. The challenge will be ensuring the anniversary doesn't become another battlefield in an already fractured family."

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Image of Charles Spencer was reportedly approached for Prince Harry's documentary.
Source: MEGA

Charles Spencer was reportedly approached for Prince Harry's documentary.

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Prince William, 44, and Harry previously marked the 10th anniversary of Diana's death with a benefit concert at Wembley Stadium.

For the 20th anniversary in 2017, the now-estranged siblings participated in television documentaries discussing their mother. Despite their later estrangement, the brothers reunited at Kensington Palace in July 2021 to unveil a statue of Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Both have also continued supporting The Diana Award.

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image of Princes Harry and William marked the anniversary of Princess Diana's 10th death with a benefit concert.
Source: MEGA

Princes Harry and William marked the anniversary of Princess Diana's 10th death with a benefit concert.

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Several television projects are now reportedly being considered ahead of August 2027.

Spencer writes former political strategist Alastair Campbell and Diana biographer Andrew Morton are among those contemplating anniversary programs.

Spencer has meanwhile generated controversy with Swan Song, including claims about King Charles III, 77, immediately following Diana's death.

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image of Earl Spencer faced backlash over his new book about Princess Diana.
Source: MEGA

Earl Spencer faced backlash over his new book about Princess Diana.

He has said Harry was "fine" about the memoir.

Harry has previously written extensively about his mother in his own memoir, Spare, including the profound effect her death had on his childhood and his subsequent relationship with the media.

William and Harry last publicly united over Diana's legacy through their support for The Diana Award, which was established in her memory.

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