Earl Spencer Set to 'Have a Role' in Prince Harry's Diana 30th Death Anniversary Documentary, Claims Insider: He 'Would Be Key'

A source familiar with the new discussions about the documentary project told us: "Charles was approached about the film before he decided the book was the best way for him personally to tell Diana's story, but that doesn't necessarily mean the television project is now off limits to him."

"Harry would obviously value his uncle's involvement enormously, and has already secured an informal agreement for him to appear in his documentary on his mother's life and death. Charles would be key to it as he isn't simply another commentator talking about Diana three decades later – he was Diana's younger brother, shared her childhood and delivered one of the defining speeches after her death at her funeral. The conversations have evolved, and there is an expectation that, if Harry's project ultimately goes ahead in the form currently being considered, Charles would have a role in it. Nothing is completely finalized contractually because Harry is thinking carefully about how he wants to mark such an important anniversary. The difficulty is that anything involving Harry, Charles and Diana will inevitably be examined for what it means for William. Harry doesn't want this framed as two competing versions of their mother's legacy when they come to mark the 30th anniversary of her death next year, but relations between the brothers are so strained that comparisons are unavoidable," they added. "William has no desire to compete over Diana. Both brothers have always resisted the suggestion that either somehow owns their mother's memory. But a major documentary involving Harry and Earl Spencer would inevitably attract enormous attention, particularly after the controversy surrounding Swan Song. Harry's priority would be celebrating Diana's life and the influence she continues to have rather than simply reopening every argument surrounding her death. The challenge will be ensuring the anniversary doesn't become another battlefield in an already fractured family."