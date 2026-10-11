Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez's Tumultuous Relationship Timeline Amid Abuse Allegations

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez's already strained co-parenting relationship has become increasingly contentious amid recent abuse allegations. The former couple, who share 12-year-old son Maceo, were together for roughly five years, from when they first met in July 2010 until their separation in 2015. Their divorce proceedings then stretched on for nearly eight years before being finalized in August 2023, though their legal disputes continued afterward — particularly over custody and co-parenting arrangements involving their son. Here's a closer look at Berry and Martinez's turbulent relationship and the legal battles that have followed their separation.

Article continues below advertisement

2010: Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez First Met

Source: MEGA Olivier Martinez accused Halle Berry of physically abusing their son.

Article continues below advertisement

2012: Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Got Engaged

Source: MEGA Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez share 12-year-old son, Maceo.

The French actor revealed in March 2012 that he and Halle were engaged, telling the Miami Herald, "Yes, of course it's true." His confirmation came after months of speculation surrounding the couple's relationship. That January, the Catwoman actress had been spotted wearing a sparkling diamond-and-emerald engagement ring during an outing, prompting rumors Olivier had proposed. A representative for jewelry designer Gurhan confirmed to People the Unfaithful actor gave Halle the ring. During an October 2012 appearance on Chelsea Lately, Halle opened up about the unpredictability of making movies and how even a flop could have a silver lining. "Even when a movie ends up c-----, other good things can come out of it," she shared. "You met your fiancé on a movie. On a s--- movie."

Article continues below advertisement

November 2012: Olivier Martinez Was Involved in an Altercation With Gabriel Aubry

Source: MEGA Olivier Martinez was Halle Berry's third husband.

Months after confirming their engagement, Olivier became embroiled in Halle's custody drama with Gabriel. On Thanksgiving Day in November 2012, Olivier and Gabriel got into a physical altercation at Halle's Los Angeles home after the fashion model arrived to drop off Nahla. Police responded to the residence, and Gabriel was taken to a hospital with injuries before being arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery.

Article continues below advertisement

July 2013: Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Tied the Knot

Source: MEGA Halle Berry was previously married to David Justice and Eric Benét.

Halle and Olivier exchanged vows at Chateau des Conde in Vallery, France, marking the actress' third marriage. The X-Men actress was previously married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005.

Article continues below advertisement

October 2013: Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Welcomed Their Son

Source: MEGA Halle Berry is also a mom to daughter Nahla Ariela.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Halle's publicist confirmed Halle and Olivier welcomed their son, Maceo, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on October 5.

Article continues below advertisement

October 2015: Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Filed for Divorce

Source: MEGA Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry welcomed their daughter in March 2008.

After months of split rumors, Halle and Olivier confirmed they were divorcing after two years of marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce," they shared in a joint statement to Page Six. "We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus for what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life, and we hope that you respect our, and most importantly our children's privacy, as we go through this difficult period."

Article continues below advertisement

August 2023: Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Finalized Their Divorce and Custody Agreement

Source: MEGA Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry dated for about five years.

Halle and Olivier's legal battle continued for eight years as the former couple disputed several additional matters in the court. Court documents showed they would share joint physical custody of their son. Halle was also ordered to pay Olivier $8,000 per month in child support and cover Maceo's private school tuition and other school-related expenses. In addition, the mom-of-two voluntarily agreed to contribute $55,000 toward Olivier's attorney's fees.

Article continues below advertisement

2024: Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez's Co-Parenting Dispute Intensified

Source: MEGA Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry were together from 2005 to 2010.

Their prolonged legal dispute resurfaced in May 2024, when Halle and Olivier returned to court to address a new co-parenting arrangement regarding therapy sessions. Court documents indicated the Perfect Stranger star's fiancé, Van Hunt, could participate in the sessions. The arrangement quickly became another point of contention by August 2024 as Olivier was allegedly delaying the therapy. At the time, Halle had asked the court to intervene and claimed her ex-husband had postponed participation until September 2024. Weeks later, Halle sought sole custody of Maceo, citing what she characterized in court documents as Olivier's "turbulent and detrimental behavior." Her legal team further accused Olivier of refusing to communicate and co-parent, and they argued his conduct was interfering with efforts to obtain appropriate support for Maceo. The Before Night Falls actor disputed the allegations and filed his own court papers shortly afterward. In the filing, he accused Halle of "refusing" to arrange a hearing date that would work for him. He added his ex-wife was "keeping him from being able to defend himself both by not having any time or fees to deal with her extreme request." In November 2024, a judge rejected Olivier's explanation for halting his participation in co-parenting therapy. The court also determined that some of Halle's legal expenses could have been avoided had the S.W.A.T. actor acted more promptly. "The court is not persuaded by [his] argument that he could not continue co-parenting therapy during the summer because he was traveling abroad and is not tech-savvy," the court filing said, according to Us Weekly. "[The] sessions are done by Zoom, and [he] demonstrated an ability to use Zoom for his June session … as well as his ability to have FaceTime calls [with their son] almost every day in the month of July. [He] could have continued co-parenting therapy … but unilaterally declined to continue to participate in counseling."

Article continues below advertisement

October 2026: Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Became Embroiled in New Legal Battle

Source: MEGA Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have had a tumultuous relationship over the years.