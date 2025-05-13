or
12 Hot Celebrities Who Have Rocked the See-Through Trend: From Brooks Nader to Lily-Rose Depp and More

hot celebrities who have rocked the see through trend
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram; MEGA; @britneyspears/Instagram

These stars just cannot stop teasing fans with sheer fabrics that reveal their skin.

By:

May 13 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Bella Hadid

bella hadid
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid wore a sheer Saint Laurent dress at the Cannes Film Festival.

Bella Hadid became a showstopper at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024 when she arrived in a see-through Saint Laurent dress that hugged her curves and subtly revealed her bosom.

The halter-style outfit from the fashion house's fall 2024 collection paired perfectly with her gold dangling earrings, elevating her unmatched visuals.

Bianca Censori

bianca censori
Source: @gadirrajab/Instagram

Bianca Censori’s bold look at the Grammy Awards 2025 left everyone in deep shock.

At the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2, Bianca Censori caused a stir when she hit the red carpet with Kanye West in a completely sheer outfit that exposed her private areas. Several celebrities reacted to the pair's stunt, including Alyssa Farah Griffin who said the act felt like the "low" point of the event.

She made headlines again when stylist Gadir Rajab uploaded several Instagram photos on March 9, showing her in see-through undergarments and protective gear while rollerblading in Italy.

"@biancacensori in Italy shot by me," the caption read.

Britney Spears

britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has been making waves with her intimate photos and videos of herself on Instagram.

Britney Spears had an epic — and sultry — way of responding to her haters who criticized her dancing videos.

In the since-deleted January post, the "Toxic" singer stunned in a sheer dress that exposed her brown bra and leopard print underwear she wore underneath.

"HOLY GRAIL," Spears simply wrote in the caption.

Brooks Nader

brooks nader
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader treats her fans to sizzling photos of herself from time to time.

Brooks Nader opted for a daring look in an Instagram update, slipping into a sheer, dark-colored dress that highlighted her slim form. The ensemble had a darker, underwear-like lining that maintained some modesty.

Chrissy Teigen

chrissy teigen
Source: Phil McCarten/CBS

Chrissy Teigen divided the masses with her look.

In February, Chrissy Teigen graced the red carpet of the 2025 Grammy Awards in a stunning sheer strapless black dress. The Christian Siriano ensemble boasted a fitted corset-style bodice that accentuated the model's cleavage.

Emily Ratajkowski

emily ratajkowski
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski has been sharing naked and topless photos of herself on Instagram.

The attendees of the 2024 Met Gala witnessed Emily Ratajkowski's goddess-like beauty when the 33-year-old model made an appearance in a barely-there Versace gown.

The sheer, long-sleeved dress featured an open-back design and sparkly gems, amping up her classy look at the event. Its see-through pattern also displayed her bosom and behind, showcasing her curves from every angle.

Lily-Rose Depp

lily rose depp
Source: MEGA

Lily-Rose Depp rocked the outfit while strolling through London.

In December, Lily-Rose Depp turned up the heat when she stepped out in London, wearing a see-through top and matching skirt. In the photos, the A Faithful Man star freed her peaks, with the yellow knit vest tracing the eye-popping area.

Depp amped up the chic look with gray leather heels and gold necklace.

Madonna

madonna
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna continues to defy age with her Instagram photos.

On February 27, Madonna entered her goth era again by capturing a selfie while wearing a black mesh bra with intricate lace detail. She completed her stunning look with sunglasses and stacks of necklaces.

"When I was a child my mother died. I became fascinated with cemeteries," she wrote in the caption. "I was not afraid of death because I knew this was the only way I could be with my mother again. As life went on I lost many people that I loved dearly, and came to look at death as a kind of doorway to eternal life."

Olivia Wilde

olivia wilde
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde sparked mixed reactions for the outfit.

Baring her skin in a mesh dress, Olivia Wilde stole the spotlight at the Vanity Fair after-party on March 2. The 41-year-old Don't Worry Darling star let her curves peek through a sheer white dress with ruffles and polka dots detailing, perfectly delivering a naked dress look.

Rita Ora

rita ora
Source: @vasjmorgan/Instagram

Rita Ora celebrated her 34th birthday with her friends.

Rita Ora's friend Vas J Morgan uploaded a carousel of photos from the singer's 34th birthday celebration in November 2024. For the party, the "Let You Love Me" songstress dazzled as she made a statement in a see-through pink gown and black undergarments, highlighting her curves.

Sofía Vergara

sofia vergara
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara exuded confidence and beauty in the photos.

Sofía Vergara flaunted her voluptuous figure in a purple see-through corset top during a night out in December 2024. Her outfit boasted lace and floral embellishments that enhanced the Modern Family alum's beauty even more.

Zoë Kravitz

zoe kravitz
Source: E! News

Zoë Kravitz's dress revealed her behind.

Zoë Kravitz put her curves on display at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, stealing the show in a sultry Yves Saint Laurent dress with a risqué open-back sheer detail. While the black fabric protected her front assets, the see-through cutout behind exposed her rear.

