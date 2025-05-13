12 Hot Celebrities Who Have Rocked the See-Through Trend: From Brooks Nader to Lily-Rose Depp and More
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid became a showstopper at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024 when she arrived in a see-through Saint Laurent dress that hugged her curves and subtly revealed her bosom.
The halter-style outfit from the fashion house's fall 2024 collection paired perfectly with her gold dangling earrings, elevating her unmatched visuals.
Bianca Censori
At the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2, Bianca Censori caused a stir when she hit the red carpet with Kanye West in a completely sheer outfit that exposed her private areas. Several celebrities reacted to the pair's stunt, including Alyssa Farah Griffin who said the act felt like the "low" point of the event.
She made headlines again when stylist Gadir Rajab uploaded several Instagram photos on March 9, showing her in see-through undergarments and protective gear while rollerblading in Italy.
"@biancacensori in Italy shot by me," the caption read.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears had an epic — and sultry — way of responding to her haters who criticized her dancing videos.
In the since-deleted January post, the "Toxic" singer stunned in a sheer dress that exposed her brown bra and leopard print underwear she wore underneath.
"HOLY GRAIL," Spears simply wrote in the caption.
Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader opted for a daring look in an Instagram update, slipping into a sheer, dark-colored dress that highlighted her slim form. The ensemble had a darker, underwear-like lining that maintained some modesty.
Chrissy Teigen
In February, Chrissy Teigen graced the red carpet of the 2025 Grammy Awards in a stunning sheer strapless black dress. The Christian Siriano ensemble boasted a fitted corset-style bodice that accentuated the model's cleavage.
Emily Ratajkowski
The attendees of the 2024 Met Gala witnessed Emily Ratajkowski's goddess-like beauty when the 33-year-old model made an appearance in a barely-there Versace gown.
The sheer, long-sleeved dress featured an open-back design and sparkly gems, amping up her classy look at the event. Its see-through pattern also displayed her bosom and behind, showcasing her curves from every angle.
Lily-Rose Depp
In December, Lily-Rose Depp turned up the heat when she stepped out in London, wearing a see-through top and matching skirt. In the photos, the A Faithful Man star freed her peaks, with the yellow knit vest tracing the eye-popping area.
Depp amped up the chic look with gray leather heels and gold necklace.
Madonna
On February 27, Madonna entered her goth era again by capturing a selfie while wearing a black mesh bra with intricate lace detail. She completed her stunning look with sunglasses and stacks of necklaces.
"When I was a child my mother died. I became fascinated with cemeteries," she wrote in the caption. "I was not afraid of death because I knew this was the only way I could be with my mother again. As life went on I lost many people that I loved dearly, and came to look at death as a kind of doorway to eternal life."
Olivia Wilde
Baring her skin in a mesh dress, Olivia Wilde stole the spotlight at the Vanity Fair after-party on March 2. The 41-year-old Don't Worry Darling star let her curves peek through a sheer white dress with ruffles and polka dots detailing, perfectly delivering a naked dress look.
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's friend Vas J Morgan uploaded a carousel of photos from the singer's 34th birthday celebration in November 2024. For the party, the "Let You Love Me" songstress dazzled as she made a statement in a see-through pink gown and black undergarments, highlighting her curves.
Sofía Vergara
Sofía Vergara flaunted her voluptuous figure in a purple see-through corset top during a night out in December 2024. Her outfit boasted lace and floral embellishments that enhanced the Modern Family alum's beauty even more.
Zoë Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz put her curves on display at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, stealing the show in a sultry Yves Saint Laurent dress with a risqué open-back sheer detail. While the black fabric protected her front assets, the see-through cutout behind exposed her rear.