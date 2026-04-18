EXCLUSIVE How Princess Anne 'Predicted' the One Thing That Is Set to Tear Apart Harry and Meghan's Marriage Source: MEGA Princess Anne reportedly predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage may unravel. Aaron Tinney April 18 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Princess Anne reportedly warned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship.

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Kinsey Schofield, speaking with royal writer Tom Bower on her show Crown and Conflict, recalled the reported remark. Schofield said: "I had never heard this before." She added: "While in London, Princess Anne predicted to a friend exactly what would follow. Meghan, Anne said, 'was gripped by red carpet fever. Nothing it seemed would deter her search for the spotlight.' She added: 'Wow... what a prediction from our favourite royal.'"

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Source: MEGA Princess Anne reportedly said Meghan Markle was gripped by red carpet fever.

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A source familiar with royal dynamics said: "Remarks like this are now being looked at very differently in light of how events have unfolded over the past few years. What once might have seemed like an offhand observation is being reinterpreted by some as an early indication that Princess Anne had picked up on a deeper mismatch in priorities between Harry and Meghan – particularly around the balance between maintaining a private life and embracing a high level of public visibility and media attention. There is an increasing sense among certain commentators that this push and pull between personal autonomy and public exposure has been a central theme throughout Harry and Meghan's relationship." They added: "It is not being viewed as the result of one defining moment, but rather as a gradual, ongoing dynamic that has shaped their decisions and experiences over time. Left unresolved, that kind of imbalance can create sustained pressure within any partnership, particularly one that exists under such intense global scrutiny. Basically, Meghan is still chasing her time on the red carpet, while Harry would love a quieter life and reconciliation with the royal family. It's this polar opposite that could end up tearing apart their marriage once and for all." The discussion about Anne's alleged remark also echoes claims made by Bower in his book Betrayal, in which he alleges concerns were raised within palace circles ahead of Harry and Meghan's wedding.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding sparked concerns within palace circles.

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According to those accounts, Meghan was described as potentially disruptive and someone who had "brainwashed" Harry. Another insider said: "Within the institution, there were early worries that Meghan's approach to life within The Firm might challenge established norms. For some, that was seen as refreshing, but for others it raised questions about long-term compatibility with the structure and traditions of royal duties." Bower has also claimed Queen Camilla, 78, privately expressed concern about Meghan's influence over Harry, while suggesting she became a divisive presence within the family. Those assertions have been strongly rejected by representatives for the Sussexes.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle has been accused of 'brainwashing' Prince Harry.