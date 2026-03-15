EXCLUSIVE How Sarah Ferguson's Old School Report Contained One Clear 'Warning Sign' She Would Turn Out to Be a 'Rogue' Royal Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson's old school records indicate she would be a 'rogue' royal. Aaron Tinney March 15 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sarah Ferguson's decades-old school report has resurfaced with a striking observation – describing the future Duchess of York as "erratic" and struggling to channel her energy – a remark insiders tell OK! foreshadowed the unconventional royal path she would later take. Ferguson, 66, who married the then-Prince Andrew in 1986 and became one of the most high-profile members of the modern royal family, spent her childhood surrounded by privilege and close connections to the monarchy.

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson married Prince Andrew in 1986.

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Raised in an affluent environment with ponies, ski holidays and domestic staff, she moved easily within elite social circles. Her father's career also placed the family close to the royal household – he worked as a polo manager for Prince Charles, now King Charles III, 77, and even rode alongside Queen Elizabeth II during one ceremonial escort. The glimpse into Ferguson's younger years emerged from a 1972 report written when she was 12 at Hurst Lodge School in Ascot, Berkshire. It noted: "Although enthusiastic and anxious to please… Sarah has not yet learned to channel her energies in the right direction. Both work and behaviour are erratic and she needs to exercise greater control over both." According to sources familiar with the resurfaced document, the remark has sparked fresh interest because it appears to capture the personality traits that would later define Ferguson's turbulent public life.

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson's younger years emerged from a 1972 report.

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One palace insider said: "Looking back, that comment stands out as an incredibly perceptive observation and was a warning sign of her future rogue behavior. Even as a child, Sarah clearly had a huge amount of personality and energy, but it seems teachers were already noticing that she did not always direct it in a structured way." They added: "What the report really suggests is that she was spirited and independent-minded from an early age. Those qualities later became part of her public identity as a royal who often did things differently from the rest of the family." Another insider said the description fits the pattern of Ferguson's later life inside the royal spotlight.

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson reportedly had a huge amount of personality and energy when she was younger.

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He said: "Sarah was never someone who comfortably fitted into rigid royal expectations. From the moment she entered the monarchy she was seen as lively, spontaneous and sometimes unpredictable, which made her stand out but also created challenges." They added: "The report does not read like criticism so much as a teacher recognizing a child who had huge enthusiasm but struggled with structure. In hindsight that same personality helped shape the unconventional role she would later occupy within the royal family." During her school years Ferguson – already widely known by the nickname "Fergie" — developed a reputation for being sociable and enthusiastic, particularly in sports and extracurricular activities. Classmates have remembered her as energetic and popular, though not always focused academically. Academic records later showed that Ferguson left school in 1976 at age 16, with two O-levels, including an A in spoken English and a C in art. She received Ds in English language, English literature and biology – grades that were considered failures at the time – and did not pass French or geography. After leaving school, she completed a nine-month secretarial training course, finishing last in her class, before enrolling at Queen's Secretarial College in London to study shorthand, typing and bookkeeping.

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