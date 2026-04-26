EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the World's Biggest Celebrities Who Died Broke Despite Building Up Huge Fortunes — From Elvis to Michael Jackson Source: MEGA Here's a list of celebrities who died penniless despite building huge fortunes. Aaron Tinney April 26 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Michael Jackson died in 2009.

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They added: "In many of the cases of showbiz's riches figures, there were warning signs they would lose it all – mounting debts, lifestyle costs spiraling out of control, or poor financial advice. But these issues often go unchecked until it's too late." For example, Holiday rose to prominence in the 1930s with songs including "Strange Fruit," "I'll Be Seeing You" and "Gloomy Sunday," but endured racism, turbulent relationships and addiction. She died in 1959 aged 44 from cirrhosis, reportedly with just 70 cents in her bank account. Her funeral costs were covered by a fan, and she did not receive a tombstone for nearly a year after her death. Garland, best known for her role in The Wizard of Oz, also starred in Meet Me in St Louis and A Star is Born. But behind the scenes, the child star struggled with addiction and mental health challenges.

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Source: MEGA Billie Holiday rose to prominence in the 1930s.

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Source: MEGA Elvis Presley died in 1977.

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