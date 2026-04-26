OK! Reveals the World's Biggest Celebrities Who Died Broke Despite Building Up Huge Fortunes — From Elvis to Michael Jackson
April 26 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson are among a string of global stars who amassed vast fortunes during their lifetimes only to die with depleted finances – in a stark reminder even the richest celebrities can face financial ruin.
OK! can reveal after an audit of the world's most famous faces' finances at the time of their deaths that from the golden age of Hollywood through to modern pop superstardom, a string of high-profile figures – including Billie Holiday, Judy Garland, Veronica Lake, Sammy Davis Jr. and Omar Sharif – built multimillion-dollar careers, only to see their fortunes obliterated by debt, addiction or financial mismanagement.
Many struggled with personal challenges alongside the pressures of fame, while others fell victim to overspending, tax liabilities, or risky decisions, leaving their estates in disarray at the time of their deaths.
A source familiar with celebrity estate management told us: "There's a long-standing myth that once someone reaches a certain level of wealth, it becomes impossible to lose it, but history shows the opposite can be true. Without careful oversight, even vast fortunes can unravel surprisingly quickly."
They added: "In many of the cases of showbiz's riches figures, there were warning signs they would lose it all – mounting debts, lifestyle costs spiraling out of control, or poor financial advice. But these issues often go unchecked until it's too late."
For example, Holiday rose to prominence in the 1930s with songs including "Strange Fruit," "I'll Be Seeing You" and "Gloomy Sunday," but endured racism, turbulent relationships and addiction. She died in 1959 aged 44 from cirrhosis, reportedly with just 70 cents in her bank account. Her funeral costs were covered by a fan, and she did not receive a tombstone for nearly a year after her death.
Garland, best known for her role in The Wizard of Oz, also starred in Meet Me in St Louis and A Star is Born.
But behind the scenes, the child star struggled with addiction and mental health challenges.
She died in 1969 at 47 from an accidental overdose and was said to be $4 million in debt to the IRS and living in rented accommodation shortly before her death.
Lake, a defining screen presence of the 1940s known for films such as This Gun for Hire and The Glass Key, saw her fortunes decline after personal and financial setbacks.
Following the repossession of her home in 1951, she and her husband filed for bankruptcy. By the late 1960s, she was reportedly working as a cocktail waitress in New York. She died in 1973 at age 50 from hepatitis.
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And Presley, who rose to global fame in the 1950s and starred in films including Jailhouse Rock and Blue Hawaii, was considered asset-rich but cash-poor.
When he died in 1977 at 42, he reportedly owed twice as much as the $5 million he had to his name, largely due to tax liabilities. His former wife, Priscilla Presley, later transformed his now-iconic Graceland home into a major tourist attraction, and their daughter Lisa Marie Presley inherited a $100 million estate, though she reportedly owed $4 million at the time of her death in 2023.
Sammy, a member of the Rat Pack alongside Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, appeared in Ocean's 11 and earned acclaim for songs such as "The Candy Man."
Despite his success, he died in 1990 at age 64 owing $7 million in taxes, which was later repaid through royalties and memorabilia sales.
Omar, celebrated for roles in Lawrence of Arabia, Doctor Zhivago and Funny Girl, left acting to pursue a professional bridge. He is said to have lost $1 million in a single night playing roulette, forcing him to sell his home.
He spent his later years living in hotels before dying of a heart attack in 2015 at 83, having said shortly before his death he was "all alone and completely broke."
Michael, one of the most commercially successful artists of all time, died in 2009 at age 50 from a massive overdose of hospital-grade tranquilizer propofol, and was reportedly $500 million in debt at the time.
His huge cash loss was driven in part by the costs of maintaining his bizarre Neverland Ranch and extensive borrowing.
By 2022, his estate had generated around $2 billion through music rights and licensing – making him yet another celebrity, like Elvis, worth more dead than alive.