'He Has Always Been Very Tight Lipped': Prince William's Friends Shuts Down Claim He Leaked Negative Stories About Prince Harry to the Press
Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, painted Prince William as a "power-hungry" sibling who leaked stories about Prince Harry to the press, but sources close to the royal quickly shut down the assertion.
"He's sharing private information about his brother that ended up on the front page of a newspaper not long later," Scobie told Maggie Rulli on Good Morning America. "And these are things that have caused irreparable damage in the relations between each other."
Aside from making damaging claims about William, Scobie called the Prince of Wales a "company man" within The Firm.
"We've seen the kind of emergence of a man who is much harder, who seems to have embraced and embodied the royal institution," Scobie said.
Although Scobie marketed his book as a "penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy," William's friends and various British outlets questioned the validity of the project.
Shortly after Scobie's comments were published, William's pals disputed the narrative, and an insider said Scobie's words were “very opposite” of the truth.
"He has always been very tight-lipped when it comes to his family and made clear to anyone within his orbit that he would not do ‘deals’ with the media," they added.
The royal confidant then questioned Scobie's integrity as a journalist and biographer, which is similar to how Harry often interacts with U.K. tabloids.
“It’s one thing writing a critique of the royal family. That’s freedom of expression," they explained. "But it’s another thing to peddle conspiracy theories dressed up as fact."
"The suggestion that [royal aides] were briefing negative stories [about Harry and Meghan] is totally fabricated," they added. "It just didn’t happen. The truth is that everyone was walking on eggshells practically from the engagement trying to keep them happy.”
- Prince William 'Clearly Didn't Want to See' Prince Harry While Their Grandmother Queen Elizabeth Was Dying
- 'Absolutely Nothing Has Changed': Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship Remains Stagnant After the Release of 'Spare'
- The Royal Family Is 'Increasingly Frustrated' King Charles Won't 'Just Fix Things' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Along with attacking William and Harry's bond, Scobie described the Prince and Princess of Wales as "cold" and criticized their advocacy work.
“That will really wind William up. He’s immensely proud of what his wife has achieved," the source revealed when dissecting Endgame's excerpts. "The princess has been the driving force behind a great deal of their work, particularly when it comes to bettering mental health.”
While Scobie blamed William for his feud with Harry, royal insiders previously pointed their finger at Harry's memoir, Spare. OK! previously reported sources disclosed that the princes were barely speaking after the scathing tell-all was released.
“He absolutely f------ hates him,” the source admitted.
“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” the friend continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding," the source noted. "They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."
Due to the unique structure of The Firm, and the passing of Princess Diana, the royals were once bonded by blood and a shared loss.
"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers," the confidant questioned. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."
Sources spoke to The Daily Beast.