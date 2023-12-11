Caught in a Lie? Queen Elizabeth Wanted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Have 'Effective Security,' New Letter Reveals
In Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2021 tell-all interview, the duo claimed the royal family failed to protect them, but a letter that was included as evidence in the Duke of Sussex's libel case against a tabloid could prove the opposite.
“Given the duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into the royal family, his military service, the duchess' own independent profile and the well-documented history of targeting of the Sussex family by extremists, it is imperative that the family continues to be provided with effective security," the message read.
In the duo's Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry shared he worried for his loved ones after a publication leaked where they were staying in Canada after leaving the U.K.
"The biggest concern was that while we were in Canada, in someone else’s house, I then got told at short notice security was going to be removed. By this point, courtesy of the Daily Mail, the world knew our exact location," he revealed.
Elizabeth's wishes were included in Harry's current suit against the Daily Mail after the outlet reported on his current legal battle with the Home Office.
The article said Harry "tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret," but his "PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute" after the news broke.
Aside from Harry's feud with the Daily Mail, he is challenging the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) to reinstate his personnel for when he is in his home country.
According to court documents, Harry's attorney said the RAVEC "should have considered the 'impact' that a successful attack on the claimant would have, bearing in mind his status, background and profile within the royal family — which he was born into and which he will have for the rest of his life. RAVEC should have considered, in particular, the impact on the U.K.’s reputation of a successful attack on the claimant."
In his witness statement against the Home Office, Harry explained he wanted Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's childhood to be filled with memories of the U.K.
"It was with great sadness to both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020," Harry revealed.
"The U.K. is my home. The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States. That cannot happen if there is no possibility to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil," he continued.
Harry made it clear that he wasn't willing to compromise Meghan or their little one's well-being.
"I can't put my wife in danger like that, and given my experiences in life, I'm reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too,” he added.
Despite his fears, the U.K. Home Office said they would deal with Harry on a case-by-case basis because "he would no longer be a working member of the royal family and would be living abroad for the majority of the time."
Court documents were quoted by People.