Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Could Be in a Dire Financial Situation If Couple Loses Their Royal Titles
Since leaving the monarchy in 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to use their Duke and Duchess of Sussex formalities professionally, but what will happen if they are stripped of that privilege? According to one royal expert, if the Sussexes become Mr. and Mrs. Mountbatten-Windsor, their Hollywood deals will be put in jeopardy.
“The potential costs of losing royal titles could be substantial, not only for the immediate financial impact but also the long-term effects on their earning potential,” Mark Boardman told an outlet.
After moving to the U.S., the Sussexes secured several lucrative partnerships in the entertainment industry, but the interest was often attached to their proximity to the crown.
“Financial penalties or contractual repercussions tied to their titles within existing contracts could amount to millions, particularly if lucrative commercial deals are affected to the tune of millions a year in lost income should the worst happen, and the Sussexes lose their royal titles," Boardman added.
The commentator thinks the potential change could “significantly” alter their value.
“While some may view it positively as a move toward independence, others may see it negatively as a departure from tradition,” he warned.
Not only does the commentator think the duo will affected by the possibility, but Meghan's feud with her in-laws could make it difficult to salvage her reputation.
“Meghan Markle’s popularity in the U.S. is more likely influenced by factors beyond royal titles, such as her individual achievements and personal qualities, but the royal family turmoil would make headlines leading to a decline in popularity which could take years to recover from," he shared.
This wouldn't be the first time the Sussexes' net worth became a topic of discussion, as Omid Scobie claimed the pair's now-failed Spotify deal was due to their need to maintain their affluent lifestyle in California. OK! previously reported Scobie discussed their reasoning behind working with Spotify while promoting his new book, Endgame.
“Obviously they had money. But they needed serious money for a proper roof over their heads and security,” the author said.
“It was the middle of a pandemic, of course, you’re going to sign the deals. But ultimately Spotify were looking for headline-grabbing, media-stirring content and that’s not the direction that the couple wanted to go in, so it fell apart," he stated.
Throughout their time with Spotify, the Sussexes' Archewell Audio only released one podcast, which included 12 episodes.
“I’d imagine the couple knew at the start that’s what Spotify wanted from them but the money was on the table and they were in a desperate place,” Scobie theorized.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Duchess of Sussex opened up about the couple's fears surrounding their bank accounts in a cover story.
“We were looking in this area [Montecito, Calif.] and this house kept popping up online in searches,” Meghan told a reporter.
"We didn’t have jobs, so we were just not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford — that doesn’t feel good," she revealed.
Boardman spoke to Daily Express.