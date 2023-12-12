Royal Family War: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release Archewell Foundation Promotional Video Hours After Kate Middleton Volunteers With Her Kids
Are the Sussexes and Wales continuing to battle for the spotlight? The palace recently released a video of Kate Middleton donating her time, and hours later, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry published Archewell's annual report and highlight reel on social media.
"We believe in the power of community building as a potent and transformative solution for mental wellness, the cornerstone of our collective well-being," the report read.
The Sussexes founded Archewell in 2020 after leaving The Firm, and the duo prioritized the charitable efforts that were close to their hearts.
"This belief shapes everything we do, as we reach communities locally and globally to inspire positive change through lasting solutions. Through these stories of impact, we can find inspiration," the blurb continued. "And in these moments, we find joy."
In October, the Sussexes hosted Archewell's first in-person event designed to discuss the side effects of cyberbullying.
"As technology continues to rapidly evolve, it’s critical that equal investments are made to safeguard vulnerable populations and give voice to families who are navigating the digital age as they raise the next generation," they wrote.
"We create safe spaces where parents and young people can come together to share their experiences and collaborate to develop solutions, support one another, and advocate for change," the statement continued.
Once Meghan left the royal family, she alluded to her in-laws harboring levels of racial biases, and the actress went on to fight for equity in the U.S. and abroad. The couple's work for "antiracism" led to their current partnership with the NAACP to create the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award.
The distinction celebrates people and organizations that are making impactful contributions to the civil rights movement online.
Before the Sussexes announced Archewell's progress, a clip on the Wales social media account showed Kate and her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at Windsor Baby Bank.
“Here there’s lots of people who give up their time and there are lots of volunteers who come and help,” Kate told the Wales bunch as the trio grabbed gifts out of their car. “And so you’re the volunteers for this evening.”
The Wales were tasked with finding gifts to give other youngsters, and the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram explained the importance of their visit.
"Our experiences, relationships and surroundings during early childhood lay foundations that shape the rest of our lives, and future society," the Wales penned in an Instagram caption. "Supporting parents and carers, who are doing their best to provide for their families in challenging circumstances is essential and can have a life-changing impact."
"Baby Banks are warm, caring places for families to access equipment, products, clothes and toys to help relieve some of the stresses creating significant pressures on people caring for babies and young children," the post added.