6 Most Shocking Things Suge Knight Has Said About Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Amid Sean "Diddy" Combs' mounting legal troubles, Suge Knight has hurled shocking allegations against the embattled rap mogul, especially his history of abuse and assault.

In a past episode of his "Collect Call" podcast, Knight alleged the Bad Boy Records founder assaulted a female assistant who failed to inform him about Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's alleged fling with Kid Cudi.

"Same time he beat the s--- outta motherf------ Cassie, he had an assistant by the name of Capricorn [Clark]," he told co-host Dave Mays. "He felt Cap was keepin' this s--- on the low about if she was messin' with Cudi or not. Puffy beat the s--- out that b----."

Knight continued, "Not only did he beat the s--- out of her, it was an Interscope person, an Interscope check, that paid her to settle so he wouldn't go to jail."

The claim was brought up again when Clark appeared in court to testify in Combs' trial in Manhattan on May 27. During her appearance, Combs' former assistant tearfully recalled the time the infamous rapper threatened to kill her, Ventura and Cudi — which aligned with Knight's previous comment.