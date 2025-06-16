6 Most Shocking Things Suge Knight Has Said About Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Assaulted a Female Assistant
Amid Sean "Diddy" Combs' mounting legal troubles, Suge Knight has hurled shocking allegations against the embattled rap mogul, especially his history of abuse and assault.
In a past episode of his "Collect Call" podcast, Knight alleged the Bad Boy Records founder assaulted a female assistant who failed to inform him about Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's alleged fling with Kid Cudi.
"Same time he beat the s--- outta motherf------ Cassie, he had an assistant by the name of Capricorn [Clark]," he told co-host Dave Mays. "He felt Cap was keepin' this s--- on the low about if she was messin' with Cudi or not. Puffy beat the s--- out that b----."
Knight continued, "Not only did he beat the s--- out of her, it was an Interscope person, an Interscope check, that paid her to settle so he wouldn't go to jail."
The claim was brought up again when Clark appeared in court to testify in Combs' trial in Manhattan on May 27. During her appearance, Combs' former assistant tearfully recalled the time the infamous rapper threatened to kill her, Ventura and Cudi — which aligned with Knight's previous comment.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reportedly Has a Long History of Abuse and Assault
The convicted businessman dropped another damning claim about Combs and his history of abuse and assault following the latter's arrest in September 2024.
Knight, who has been serving a prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter, told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo that Combs "stepped in this s---."
"Even if he wiped off his shoe, it still stinks. But he's not the only one. They got all the tapes," he alleged, adding, "[Combs] was taught from people before him, and he did it to the younger people after him."
The former Death Row Records CEO also mentioned one practice in the industry called an "egg test."
"Those guys pull their pants down and bent over. They stick (the egg) up their a--. Their eggs break. They say they're not ready yet, they ain't put enough work in. This is Hollywood," Knight continued. "Because this been going on in the industry for a whole bunch of years, for decades and at the same time. You know, nobody wanted to be true, and it shouldn't have to be true."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Groomed Justin Bieber
Speaking in an exclusive phone interview with mobster-turned-YouTuber Michael Franzese, Knight mentioned Justin Bieber as he addressed one of the most disturbing allegations against Combs.
"What they do to him [Bieber]? Because there's a lot of speculations out there, but nobody… I mean, I've heard things, but what did they really do to him?" Franzese asked.
"They had s-- with him," Knight replied. "I hate to say that, because I really like Justin Bieber. I feel bad for Justin Bieber. And this wouldn't have happened if Justin Bieber came from a wealthy family. Justin Bieber much came from a poor family, but the young man was so talented that he could have been bigger than Michael Jackson."
He continued, "But the question of the drugs and the stuff he allowed these grown men to do to this little boy is unhealthy and is f----- up. No grown men mostly getting high and doing drugs and drinking with kids."
After Knight shared the revelation, Franzese noted the "Ghost" hitmaker conveyed it "in different ways" and that people knew what the 60-year-old former record executive had just stated to be true.
He then claimed Combs and his associates set Bieber up to go on "romantic vacations" with older men.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Had Sexual Relations With Usher
Knight said "worst part" was that everybody said what was done to Usher, and "they've done it to Justin Bieber."
"Usher spent the night with him and Puffy being in the same bed when they did an album," he shared during the same interview with Franzese. "They never put out one song at that time."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Slept With High-Profile Men
In an interview with Piers Morgan for his Uncensored talk show, Knight claimed Combs slept with high-profile men in the music industry "to get convicted."
"You're talking about senior, male record company executives?" Morgan asked, to which Knight replied, "Exactly."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Ray J Were Reportedly 'Lovers'
After Knight highlighted Combs' alleged sexual relationships with high-profile men, he named Ray J as one of the stars the "Finna Get Loose" rapper got involved with.
"Ray J and Puffy were lovers," he alleged, prompting Morgan to ask if the relationship "was that well known."
Knight asserted, "Of course."