Where Is Casey Anthony Now? Everything to Know Years After Daughter Caylee's Death and the 2011 Murder Trial
July 12 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Casey Anthony was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, nearly two decades ago.
In October 2008, Casey was charged with first-degree murder in addition to aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child and four counts of providing false information to police. Two months later, in December 2008, Caylee's remains were found in a wooded lot near her family's home in Orlando, Fla.
Casey was acquitted of murdering Caylee but was convicted on providing false information to law enforcement officers on July 5, 2011.
Although she largely stayed out of the spotlight after the trial, Casey has since given interviews and returned to social media.
Scroll down to learn more about Casey's life in the years following Caylee's death and the high-profile murder trial.
What Happened to Caylee Anthony?
Casey was living in Orlando, Fla., with her parents, George and Cindy Anthony, when her daughter, Caylee, was reported missing on July 15, 2008.
She initially left the family home on June 16, 2008, with Caylee and did not return for 31 days. After her car was impounded, George went to retrieve the vehicle but discovered a strong odor coming from the car's trunk. Cindy also told authorities the vehicle smelled as though a dead body had been inside, though she later revised her account.
Meanwhile, Casey claimed she had not seen Caylee in a month and alleged that a babysitter named Zenaida Fernandez Gonzalez may have abducted her daughter.
However, Casey was named a person of interest in Caylee's disappearance on July 22, 2008, and was arrested and charged with first-degree murder that October.
During the investigation, Caylee's remains were found wrapped in a blanket inside a laundry bag in a wooded area near the Anthony family residence.
The case led to a high-profile murder trial that commenced on May 24, 2011. The jury later found Casey not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. She was, however, convicted of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer and was sentenced to four years in prison, along with a $4,000 fine.
Casey was released from jail on July 17, 2011, after being credited with time served and good behavior.
Years after Casey's 2011 acquittal, Judge Belvin Perry Jr., who presided over the case, said he is convinced the matriarch "knows" what happened to Caylee.
"She's trying to cast herself as a seeker of the truth. Nothing can be further from the truth," he told Nancy Grace during a June 29 interview.
The judge added they know the babysitter "didn't take" Caylee and that Casey "knows the answers."
What Has Casey Anthony Said About Caylee Anthony's Death?
- Where Is Casey Anthony Now? Everything to Know About Her Life 16 Years After Daughter's Murder Trial
- Casey Anthony Crime Scene Exposed: Eerie Photos Resurface of Where 2-Year-Old Daughter Caylee Was Last Seen Alive
- Casey Anthony Is 'Not Capable' of Telling the Truth After Joining TikTok as a 'Legal Advocate,' Says Former Family Lawyer
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Casey kept a low profile after the trial before breaking her silence for the first time in a 2017 interview with the Associated Press. At the time, she reiterated she did not kill Caylee.
"I'm still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened," she said. "Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do."
She also shared her side in Peacock's three-part docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, which premiered in November 2022.
"I just need someone to be willing to listen," she said. 'I've spent the last 10 years making sure I knew who I was, that I started to cope with this loss and that I had something to say to make my daughter proud. But also, to honor her properly and this is a part of that."
Meanwhile, George and Cindy appeared on Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test in 2024. In the true crime reality show, George denied having knowledge in Caylee's disappearance, while Cindy said she believes Casey "100 percent knows" exactly what happened to their granddaughter.
Where Is Casey Anthony Now?
In March 2025, Casey officially returned to social media by uploading a TikTok video announcing her plans to start a new "series" as a "legal advocate" and a "researcher."
"I've been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it's necessary if I'm going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself — and also advocate for my daughter," she said as she stated her intention to "reintroduce" herself.
Casey continued, "I'm doing this both personally for me but in a professional capacity. Moving forward, the majority of what you will see will be me speaking in a professional capacity."
Her TikTok bio reads, "Researcher. Consultant. Advocate. Activist. Author. 🏳️🌈LGBTQIA+ Ally. Certified Nutrition Coach, CNC."
Casey was also spotted in Florida with two friends in May.