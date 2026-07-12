Where Is Casey Anthony Now? Everything to Know Years After Daughter Caylee's Death and the 2011 Murder Trial

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Casey Anthony was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, nearly two decades ago. In October 2008, Casey was charged with first-degree murder in addition to aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child and four counts of providing false information to police. Two months later, in December 2008, Caylee's remains were found in a wooded lot near her family's home in Orlando, Fla. Casey was acquitted of murdering Caylee but was convicted on providing false information to law enforcement officers on July 5, 2011. Although she largely stayed out of the spotlight after the trial, Casey has since given interviews and returned to social media. Scroll down to learn more about Casey's life in the years following Caylee's death and the high-profile murder trial.

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What Happened to Caylee Anthony?

Source: MEGA Casey Anthony was acquitted in the 2011 murder trial following her daughter Caylee's death.

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What Has Casey Anthony Said About Caylee Anthony's Death?

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Source: MEGA Casey Anthony was not convicted of murdering Caylee Anthony.

Where Is Casey Anthony Now?

Source: @caseyanthony_substack/TikTok Casey Anthony created a TikTok account in March 2025.