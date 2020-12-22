Kelly Clarkson Recalls Blacking Out After She Got 'So High' At The Dentist: Watch!

So, what happened? Kelly Clarkson would like to know the answer, too! The singer hilariously tried to recall an evening where she blacked out after she was on strong medication following a trip to the dentist.

“I was at CVS filling some prescription because I had had dental work done the day before, and I look in my bag and I have all these jewelry boxes and I’m like, ‘What the hell?’” the 38-year-old told her guest, Kaley Cuoco, in an extra scene from her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Like, I have literally five to six boxes of jewelry in my bag. And I’m like, ‘Did I rob someone’s house?’”

She continued, “I called my assistant, like at CVS filling this thing, and I was like, ‘Dude, do you know whose jewelry I have in my bag?’ And then my assistant proceeds to go, ‘Well, we went shopping. I was like, ‘What?’ She was like, ‘What do you mean, what? We went shopping, after rehearsal with the band and then we went to dinner.’ I had a full night completely with eyes open walking around that I don’t remember.”

Clarkson even got together with her band — but she had no recollection of being with them. “I was at rehearsal, sitting in a chair apparently like this [slumps down] with sunglasses, with a mic, ‘That ain’t my song.’ I was so high from the dentist.”

For her part, the Big Bang Theory star, 35, got candid about a night where she had a little too much fun. “That is when Kaley learned that we don’t drink Saki anymore,” she said. “It was with my husband, we weren’t married at the time, we were dating. We had a crazy night and we went and got sushi, it was all this Saki.”

The actress had just completed a horse show the night before and “woke up the next morning in my full riding outfit with my tall boots on, hair still in a knot from under my helmet, laying on the couch — I was fully clothed. No one enjoyed that night.”

These days, the blonde beauty is in the midst of figuring out her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. On a recent episode of her daytime talk show, the Grammy winner revealed she has been coloring with her kids, River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4, to make her feel better.

“I used to — I am going to be real — laugh at people when I saw adults with coloring books, I would be like, ‘What?’ and I didn’t get it. Now, I am one of them,” she shared. “It’s really therapeutic and this has been a hard year.”

In June, Clarkson filed for divorce from the 43-year-old talent manager after seven years of marriage. Clarkson was granted primary custody of their kids, but her ex reportedly asked her for $436K a month in both child and spousal support.

Additionally, as OK! was the first to report, the mom of two claims her former management company — which Blackstock and his father, Narvel Blackstock, are a part of — took money through fraud and “illegal services.”

At the end of the day, Clarkson — who admitted her split has been “horrible” — “wants” her kids “to have a relationship with Brandon,” a source told OK!, adding that she won’t say “nasty things about him or even comment on all the rumors that are out there.”