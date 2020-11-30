One day after Clare Crawley got emotional on Instagram following her first Thanksgiving with fiancé Dale Moss, the blonde beauty thanked her fans for their support and revealed where she stands with her man.

“I just wanted to get on real quick and tell you guys thank you for the response you guys gave yesterday on the post that I posted. It meant everything to me,” the 39-year-old said on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 30. “I wasn’t trying to state the obvious, but I just felt like we could all use a little reminder to have some compassion to everybody.

“Not just to me, but to everybody,” she added. “We all don’t talk about everything that’s going on, but we’re all going through things at different magnitudes. Regardless of what it is, even if it’s something big or small. Essentially everybody just has their stuff that they’re going through, and we don’t know from the outside looking in.”

On Saturday, November 28, the Bachelorette alum — who got engaged to Moss, 32, after two weeks of filming the show — was honest with her fans about her newfound fame and what she’s been going through these past few months.

“Hi. It’s me, Clare,” she began. “Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you. And just like you, I’m going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another. Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day. There are good days and bad days.”

The pair spent Thanksgiving weekend together, and the South Dakota native uploaded videos of them making Christmas cookies and noshing on chicken wings.

Just a few weeks ago, Moss was spotted in New York City with “three women,” a source exclusively told OK!. Moss “was later joined by a fourth who seemed to be his friend, and was spotted drinking outside in SoHo, where he was kissing one woman, but like pecks.”

Days later, the former NFL player posted a snap on Instagram of himself kissing Crawley in the snow and made it seem the couple was doing just fine. “I got you @clarecrawley,” he wrote.

For her part, on November 26, Crawley posted a video of the duo frolicking on the beach, which she simply captioned with a heart emoji. “Twinning = winning,” Moss wrote in the comments section.

Crawley replied, “@dalemoss13 just wait ‘til the Christmas jammies come.”