Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Withering One-Word Put-Down of Meghan Markle Revealed 

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew reportedly described Meghan Markle as an 'opportunist.'

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

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The passage refers to events surrounding the coronation of Charles in May 2023, when Andrew and Harry reportedly shared a tense car journey to Westminster Abbey. Bower further alleged instances of abrasive behavior by Andrew in other contexts. He wrote: "More recently, a report had emerged of Andrew's extraordinary rudeness to Robin Barnett, the deputy ambassador at the British embassy in Warsaw. In front of a group of businessmen, Andrew had spectacularly humiliated Barnett, mocking the diplomat's club foot as he limped across the room to pass on to the Prince an urgent message from London." Other sections of Betrayal claim William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, viewed Meghan as a "threat" during the period leading up to Harry and Meghan's departure from the U.K. for Montecito, Calif., where they now live with their children.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in February.

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A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan have rejected the claims, saying: "Mr Bower's commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation. This is someone who has publicly stated, 'The monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life' – language that speaks for itself. He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him." Royal commentators have also pointed to longstanding distance between Andrew and his nephews.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rejected Tom Bower's claims.