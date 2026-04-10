Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Withering One-Word Put-Down of Meghan Markle Revealed
April 10 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is said to have delivered a withering one-word put-down of Meghan Markle, describing her as an "opportunist," according to a new royal biography alleging the remark intensified already strained relations within the family.
OK! can reveal Andrew, 66, is at the center of fresh claims in Betrayal: Power, Deceit And The Fight For The Future Of The Royal Family by Tom Bower, which examines the divisions between the Sussexes and the wider royal household.
Bowers' book, published at the end of March, revisits key flashpoints in the relationship between Prince Harry, 41, his wife Meghan, 44, and other senior royals, including Prince William, 43, and King Charles, 77.
The allegations emerge against a backdrop of ongoing scrutiny surrounding Andrew's past associations with Jeffrey Epstein and his recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, from which he was released under investigation.
A source familiar with the claims said: "The description of Meghan as an 'opportunist' has been seen as a particularly blunt and withering characterization, and one that underscores how deeply fractured relationships had become behind closed doors."
Bower wrote: "In the driving rain, Harry arrived at the abbey with Andrew. The disgraced Prince was, at the time, still refusing the King's order to move to Frogmore from Royal Lodge, the 30-bedroom mansion he occupied with his ex-wife, Sarah. Relations between the uncle and his nephew were not good. In some accounts, Andrew had scathingly dismissed Meghan as an 'opportunist.'"
The passage refers to events surrounding the coronation of Charles in May 2023, when Andrew and Harry reportedly shared a tense car journey to Westminster Abbey. Bower further alleged instances of abrasive behavior by Andrew in other contexts.
He wrote: "More recently, a report had emerged of Andrew's extraordinary rudeness to Robin Barnett, the deputy ambassador at the British embassy in Warsaw. In front of a group of businessmen, Andrew had spectacularly humiliated Barnett, mocking the diplomat's club foot as he limped across the room to pass on to the Prince an urgent message from London."
Other sections of Betrayal claim William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, viewed Meghan as a "threat" during the period leading up to Harry and Meghan's departure from the U.K. for Montecito, Calif., where they now live with their children.
- Ex-Prince Andrew 'Scathingly Dismissed' Meghan Markle as an 'Opportunist' at Beginning of Her Relationship With Prince Harry, Book Reveals
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Fire Back as Tom Bower's New Royal Book Ignites Fresh Drama
- OK! Reveals the Brutal Rival Reactions to Latest Biographical Takedown of Meghan Markle
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A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan have rejected the claims, saying: "Mr Bower's commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation. This is someone who has publicly stated, 'The monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life' – language that speaks for itself. He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him."
Royal commentators have also pointed to longstanding distance between Andrew and his nephews.
Royal reporter Russell Myers said: "William has not been Andrew's biggest fan to put it mildly, and neither is Harry. They never really had a close relationship with him. Time and time again, it would come up from people I spoke to for the book. William's personal feelings were that Andrew is a bit of an ignoramus."
Andrew has not publicly addressed the claims in Bower's book.