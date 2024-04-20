Britney Spears Begs Fans to Not ‘Judge’ Her After Sharing Makeup-Free Dance Video
Britney Spears is back to dancing on Instagram, but the pop star hopes her fans will be kind to her after she uploaded a dancing video without primping herself.
"I put makeup on for the red top song !!! I have no makeup on here so don’t judge me," Spears captioned her Friday, April 19, video which she uploaded after a clip of her performing in a red top.
Aside from her social media activity, Spears is currently dealing with the stress of divorcing Sam Asgari. OK! previously reported a source claimed the prior period in the "Toxic'' singer's life was "tumultuous."
The former lovebirds now "only talk through lawyers," the insider spilled.
Despite their union falling apart, the friend admitted Spears still "wants Sam back badly."
"She misses the fun they used to have together," the source claimed. "She wishes she could pick up the phone and convince Sam to give her another chance, but things are way too messy between them right now."
Following her breakup, Spears uploaded a throwback video of her with her former husband.
"The time he picked me up… It’s weird cause there are always strange turns for relationships with friends family or your loved ones in the 🎢 of any journey you’re on with someone!!!" the "Gimme More" hitmaker wrote in the caption of a clip featuring a shirtless Asghari lifting the child star up.
"Looking back is hard sometimes but it’s honestly crucial … I’m honestly too sensitive in most situations 🤐," she admitted to her 42.3 million Instagram followers.
Spears continued with her rant, and she was honest about the toll the split had on her.
"I speak about my past sometimes because I want to protect myself from the same mistakes as before!!! What I usually do if I’m going through too much is shut down but I sometimes lose the ability to figure out what’s going on or how I feel at all," she said.
"Sometimes I’m scared to feel anything cause I know I’m too sensitive," she confessed. "Being numb is the worst, I think, but there’s safety in that cause I feel like I’m subconsciously protecting myself from feeling any importance at all !!! It’s tricky cause that’s what people can take advantage of."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Asghari filed for divorce in 2023 after 14 months of marriage.
"It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on," the model said in a statement.
“I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other," he detailed at the time. "That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life."