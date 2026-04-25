OK! Reveals the Astonishingly Famous Faces Acting as 'Rocks' for Princess Beatrice Amid Parents' Epstein Disgrace

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Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice maintained ties with famous people.

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Years before marrying property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice was introduced to her former partner Dave Clark by William at a party in 2006 hosted by their mutual friend Sean Brosnan, the son of James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan. Beatrice and Dave went on to date for a decade before separating in 2016.

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Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice dated Dave Clark for 10 years before separating in 2016.

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A source close to Beatrice told us: "She's been relying more than ever on a tight-knit group of friends who understand the pressures that come with her position and the spotlight on her family. These are people she trusts completely – they've stepped up in a meaningful way and have been a steady source of support as she deals with the renewed attention and the personal strain that comes with it." Among Beatrice's closest friends are singer Ellie Goulding, who invited her to her 2019 wedding, and model Karlie Kloss. She is also said to be close to entrepreneur Alice Naylor-Leyland, stylist Olivia Buckingham and celebrity nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, who has worked with members of the royal family on major life events.

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Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice is close with Ellie Goulding.

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Source: MEGA Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice have maintained a strong bond.