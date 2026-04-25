OK! Reveals the Astonishingly Famous Faces Acting as 'Rocks' for Princess Beatrice Amid Parents' Epstein Disgrace
April 25 2026, Published 10:05 a.m. ET
Princess Beatrice is leaning on a circle of high-profile friends as she navigates renewed scrutiny surrounding her family, with sources describing a network of well-known figures acting as "rocks" during one of the most difficult periods of her life.
OK! can reveal Beatrice, 37, the eldest daughter of shamed ex-Prince Andrew, 66, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, also 66, has long maintained close ties to a mix of royal and celebrity acquaintances.
Her social circle overlaps with that of Prince William, 43, and includes figures from entertainment, fashion and business.
Years before marrying property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice was introduced to her former partner Dave Clark by William at a party in 2006 hosted by their mutual friend Sean Brosnan, the son of James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan.
Beatrice and Dave went on to date for a decade before separating in 2016.
A source close to Beatrice told us: "She's been relying more than ever on a tight-knit group of friends who understand the pressures that come with her position and the spotlight on her family. These are people she trusts completely – they've stepped up in a meaningful way and have been a steady source of support as she deals with the renewed attention and the personal strain that comes with it."
Among Beatrice's closest friends are singer Ellie Goulding, who invited her to her 2019 wedding, and model Karlie Kloss.
She is also said to be close to entrepreneur Alice Naylor-Leyland, stylist Olivia Buckingham and celebrity nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, who has worked with members of the royal family on major life events.
- Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Hit by Divorce Rumors as Their Marriages are 'Pushed to the Brink' by Their Parents' Epstein Shame
- Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Distraught' Daughter Princess Beatrice 'Can't Come to Terms' With His Ties to Jeffrey Epstein
- Princess Beatrice's 'Top-Secret' Visit With Disgraced Dad Andrew Exposed Amid Rumored Marriage Troubles: Report
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Gabriela previously spoke about supporting friends through milestones, saying: "I'm so happy that I can support my friends through all kinds of major life events, like having a baby or getting married."
Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, 36, shares many of the same connections and remains one of her closest confidantes. The sisters have maintained a strong bond throughout their lives, often appearing together at public and private events.
Eugenie has also been linked socially to her cousin Prince Harry, particularly during his time in the U.K., and appeared in his 2022 Netflix series alongside Meghan Markle.
Sean, who once moved in similar circles to Beatrice, is now working as both an actor and psychotherapist.
He is the eldest son of Pierce and the late Cassandra Harris, who died in 1991.
While it is unclear whether he remains in close contact with Beatrice, his role in introducing her to Dave highlights the longstanding connections within her social network.
Sources suggest these friendships have taken on added importance as Beatrice faces ongoing public attention tied to her family – with her parents still reeling over the scandal that is still raging over their links to late star Jeffrey Epstein.
"There's a sense that Beatrice drawing strength from people who know her beyond the headlines," an insider said. "Having that kind of grounding influence around her has been incredibly important in helping her stay focused and maintain a sense of normality despite everything happening around her."