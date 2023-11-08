Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want to Ditch the 'Poor Me' Narrative to Protect Their Struggling Brand
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle distancing themselves from their royal rebels reputations? Since leaving the U.K. in 2020, the Sussexes have used their royal family feud for various lucrative contracts, but experts think the duo will slowly begin to stop talking about their famous brood.
Journalist Jane Moore discussed the couple's move to the U.S. in an interview.
Moore claimed the Sussexes presented themselves as "persecuted lovers who fled the wicked royal kingdom in the pursuit of a happier life."
She later noted that the Duke of Sussex wanted to be depicted as "misunderstood Harry whose angelic wife was his rock after his dreadful family ostracised him."
The Sussexes' image was greatly impacted by the media attention surrounding their 2020 "Megxit" scandal, and Hollywood Branded founder Stacy Jones discussed the pair's struggle to make it in Tinseltown.
Jones thinks the partner's Archewell projects "circled around 'poor Meghan and Harry' and that’s not a platform you can build a brand on."
Moore later explained that the duke and duchess prioritized establishing themselves as socialites first and foremost.
"[Meghan and Harry] decided to drop the constant virtue signaling and embrace what we always suspected Meghan craved all along — an A-list celebrity lifestyle funded by lucrative endorsements and favors from billionaires who want to be seen with someone famous," Moore shared.
Meghan and Harry's notoriety suffered after their Spotify deal came to an end in June, and since then, the American-based royals shifted their focus toward rebranding as humanitarians.
Despite the couple's desire to be celebrated for their philanthropy, experts were shocked by their use of a corporate aircraft. OK! previously reported the pair traveled to Nevada with Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana and other famous faces.
"The number of private jets that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get on to is now officially out of control. Only recently, they went down to the Caribbean for a quiet week together," TalkTV star Kevin O’Sullivan told biographer Angela Levin. "Why shouldn't they have a holiday? Good for them. How do they get there? It's about an hour in their hour and a half. They got there by private jets."
O'Sullivan shared a sentiment similar to Moore and Jones and saw the Sussexes' behavior as inconsistent with their words.
"We find out that over the weekend they went to Las Vegas from Santa Barbara by private jet," the anchor shared. "You could drive there in about four hours. You probably get there on a private jet in half an hour."
"Why can't they at least take a public jet? What is the matter with these people? They keep telling us to try to save the planet, but it's very much a do as we say, not as we do, isn't it," he concluded.
