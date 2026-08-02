Madonna 'Enrages' Bosses of One of World's Biggest Festivals With Plan to Stage Summer 'Residency'
Aug. 2 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Madonna is said to have infuriated Glastonbury organizers after shifting her attention toward a potential record-breaking three-night residency at BST Hyde Park, with insiders telling OK! festival bosses are frustrated the pop icon is favoring a landmark London run over a coveted Worthy Farm headline slot.
Sources tell us the 67-year-old singer has spent months in discussions with U.K. promoters about headlining three consecutive nights at BST Hyde Park next summer following the chart-topping success of her latest album, Confessions II.
Madonna had previously been linked with appearances at Glastonbury in 2024 and again for 2027, but sources now say talks have cooled as her team weighs a history-making residency which could become her only European performances, attracting fans from across the continent while avoiding the demands of a full-scale tour.
A source close to the negotiations told us: "Madonna sees Confessions II as one of the biggest moments of her career and wants to mark its success with something truly spectacular. She has been telling those around her that she's desperate to get back on stage, but rather than commit to a full European tour, the feeling is that a landmark series of shows would be the perfect way to celebrate the album. Glastonbury has been discussed, but BST Hyde Park offers her the opportunity to create a huge standalone event on her own terms. Financially it would also be an incredibly lucrative option, and there is a real belief that fans would travel from all over the world if those concerts went ahead."
Another insider claimed Glastonbury organizers have been left disappointed by the discussions.
The source said: "There had been genuine optimism behind the scenes that Glastonbury could finally persuade Madonna to headline after previous discussions, so the possibility of her choosing a three-night residency at BST Hyde Park has come as a major disappointment, and has frankly enraged Glasto bosses. People involved with the festival feel they were still firmly in the running, which is why this latest development has caused so much frustration. From their point of view, a record-breaking Hyde Park residency would become one of the defining music stories of next summer, drawing enormous global attention and overshadowing almost everything else."
"That's exactly why there is so much irritation. There is a feeling that Madonna's team recognizes just how much impact those shows would have and that staging them in London instead of at Worthy Farm would deny Glastonbury one of the biggest headline moments it has chased in years."
According to insiders, the proposal being discussed would see Madonna headline three nights in succession, something no artist has previously achieved at BST Hyde Park.
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If confirmed, the concerts could attract around 210,000 fans across 72 hours, matching the overall attendance typically associated with Glastonbury across its entire festival weekend.
Madonna is enjoying renewed momentum in the U.K. after Confessions II became her 13th No. 1 album. Despite that success, she has made clear she has little appetite for another lengthy international tour and is instead considering a more selective run of live appearances.
Appearing on a BBC One special with presenter Graham Norton last month, Madonna hinted larger performances could be on the horizon. She said: "I think I will do promo tours for a while and then in the summertime, something bigger."
As he smiled, Norton replied: "That sounds really exciting and I think I know what you're talking about. Is it in this country?"
Remaining coy, Madonna smiled and said: "It could be. Why do you have to know everything?"
People close to the singer also insist no final decision has been made and several options remain under consideration.
Madonna previously sold out six nights at London's O2 Arena during her Celebration Tour in 2023, although she recently revealed years of dancing have left her with no cartilage in one knee, making live performances increasingly physically demanding.