EXCLUSIVE Madonna 'Enrages' Bosses of One of World's Biggest Festivals With Plan to Stage Summer 'Residency' Source: MEGA Madonna has reportedly enraged bosses at Glastonbury Festival after shifting her attention to a summer residency. Aaron Tinney Aug. 2 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Madonna's new album is a chart-topping success.

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A source close to the negotiations told us: "Madonna sees Confessions II as one of the biggest moments of her career and wants to mark its success with something truly spectacular. She has been telling those around her that she's desperate to get back on stage, but rather than commit to a full European tour, the feeling is that a landmark series of shows would be the perfect way to celebrate the album. Glastonbury has been discussed, but BST Hyde Park offers her the opportunity to create a huge standalone event on her own terms. Financially it would also be an incredibly lucrative option, and there is a real belief that fans would travel from all over the world if those concerts went ahead." Another insider claimed Glastonbury organizers have been left disappointed by the discussions.

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Source: MEGA Madonna reportedly sees 'Confessions II' as one of her biggest career moments.

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The source said: "There had been genuine optimism behind the scenes that Glastonbury could finally persuade Madonna to headline after previous discussions, so the possibility of her choosing a three-night residency at BST Hyde Park has come as a major disappointment, and has frankly enraged Glasto bosses. People involved with the festival feel they were still firmly in the running, which is why this latest development has caused so much frustration. From their point of view, a record-breaking Hyde Park residency would become one of the defining music stories of next summer, drawing enormous global attention and overshadowing almost everything else." "That's exactly why there is so much irritation. There is a feeling that Madonna's team recognizes just how much impact those shows would have and that staging them in London instead of at Worthy Farm would deny Glastonbury one of the biggest headline moments it has chased in years." According to insiders, the proposal being discussed would see Madonna headline three nights in succession, something no artist has previously achieved at BST Hyde Park.

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Source: MEGA Madonna will reportedly headline three nights at BST Hyde Park.

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Source: MEGA Madonna said she has little appetite for another lengthy international tour.