No Divorce Drama: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spotted Packing on the PDA at Members-Only Club Holiday Party

Source: MEGA
Dec. 14 2023, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are shutting down the breakup rumors with the help of some PDA. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at a Soho House location in West Hollywood, Calif., enjoying a holiday party for their joint company, Archewell.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen at a Soho House in West Hollywood.

"There was already a group of people waiting for them inside the room," a source told an outlet. "It looked like they were having a fun get-together as they were mingling and having cocktails."

"When they left, Harry made sure to lead the way and hold her hand," the insider said. "They both had huge smiles saying goodbye to people inside. Meghan looked really happy and it seemed like he was guarding her on their way out."

Meghan has been a vocal fan of Soho House for years, and before she met Harry, she often bragged about working at the members-only club when writing for her defunct blog, The Tig.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been fighting off divorce rumors for months.

Although Meghan appeared excited to be with her husband, the Suits star seemed more reserved during a recent film premiere. OK! previously reported body language expert Judi James noticed Meghan's demeanor as she moderated a conversation for Misan Harriman's movie.

"We shouldn't underestimate the effort Meghan is putting in to look poised and confident here, but despite that, I think she still ends up looking tense," James told an outlet.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle often used Soho House as an office before becoming a royal.

James noticed how Meghan's seating position differed from the other panelists.

"Director chairs are notoriously difficult to sit in, with just a small foot ledge that only works if you're either very tall or wearing flat casual boots but Meghan is neither, meaning her elegantly folded legs and the way her feet are positioned in her heeled shoes would have required some thought and effort," she noted.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had 'huge smiles' on their faces at a holiday party.

Meghan sported a coffee-toned look, which made the duchess blend in rather than stand out.

"Her brown outfit looks deliberately low-key and her overall pose is an unusual one for Meghan when she appears on any stage," James stated. "Meghan is such a keen and talented speaker she is normally showing the look of a coiled spring, waiting to speak."

"Here though she is purely in quiet listening mode, with not just her legs crossed in a barrier but her hands folded on her lap, too," she continued. "Her facial expression looks pensive, with a rather sad eye expression."

In images shared by Harriman, Meghan appeared focused on his words, and James noticed the duchess processing information.

"When she does unfold her hands it's the gesture they form that really suggests some inner tension," James said. "Her fingertips touch each other point-on here, which is a polite-looking precision ritual without any trace of feelings of relaxation."

Sources spoke to The Messenger.

