Prince Harry Will Need to Remain 'Comfortable' in California After 'Uncertain' Future in the Royal Family
Prince Harry's life drastically changed once he left the royal family in 2020, and royal experts wonder if the Duke of Sussex will be forced to accept his new life in California.
"I think Harry has an uncertain future currently," TrueRoyalty TV founder Nick Bullen said in an interview.
Harry is no longer a senior-level royal, but he continues to dedicate himself to the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014.
"His Invictus Games are very important. I think you’ll see him be more and more involved in that in the coming years," Bullen continued. "Because if you look around, is there another area that he has a significant stake in? I’m not aware of it."
When Harry decided to leave the monarchy, he had to adjust to being a private citizen.
"I think that’s what he chose," Bullen added. "And I think he’s going to have to find a way of being comfortable in that California life, which is why I think he’ll focus more and more on Invictus."
Despite Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify partnership falling apart in June, the duke was celebrated for his continued support of veterans, but the duo was still labeled as a "Hollywood flop."
"I think he’ll focus more and more on Invictus because I think it gives him a real purpose," Bullen explained. "And it is a real success."
As Harry evolves into a humanitarian, critics continue to wonder what direction Meghan's career will go in after signing with WME in April.
"I think Meghan Markle is very good at her PR and her appearances in public at high-profile events," Bullen theorized. "I think she comes from a world of self-promotion, and she knows how to self-promote."
"She knows when she’s going to make the front pages after her latest Hollywood play," he added.
Meghan retired from the small screen in 2017, but Bullen speculated that after the end of her Spotify original podcast, "Archetypes," she'll focus on opportunities behind the scenes.
"I guess it’s something she has to give a go," he shared. "The Spotify deal has been canceled. … [The couple’s] documentary about their life did very well for Netflix. But how many times can you allow cameras into your life when you’re saying you want privacy?"
"So, if she’s not returning to acting, what is the obvious next step? Producing has got to be right up there. So, I think you can see that coming. … Production seems to be the next turn of the wheel … and it would make sense," Bullen noted.
The Sussexes lost their HRH status when they moved to the U.S., but they both benefit from their duke and duchess formalities professionally.
"She has no intention of being a working royal ever again," Bullen stated. "But she knows the power of her title. She knows the power of having a son who’s a prince and a daughter who’s a princess. She knows the power of being the king’s daughter-in-law."
"She may be looking at the working life of a royal through a rearview mirror, but I think she wears her tiara and royal status pretty heavily," Bullen added. "She knows exactly who she is and what she can do with [her title]."
Bullen spoke to Fox News Digital.