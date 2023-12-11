Prince Harry Will Need to Remain 'Comfortable' in California After 'Uncertain' Future in the Royal Family

"I think Harry has an uncertain future currently," TrueRoyalty TV founder Nick Bullen said in an interview.

Harry is no longer a senior-level royal, but he continues to dedicate himself to the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014.

"His Invictus Games are very important. I think you’ll see him be more and more involved in that in the coming years," Bullen continued. "Because if you look around, is there another area that he has a significant stake in? I’m not aware of it."