Prince Harry Flew for Over 10 Hours Just to See King Charles for '12 Minutes'

“My understanding is actually the meeting lasted exactly 12 minutes," Lady Colin Campbell said on GB News. "Not 30 minutes or 45 minutes and Harry took it upon himself, without an invitation, to get on a plane, fly over and inform the King’s office that he was arriving."

The Duke of Sussex's trip was reportedly his first time seeing Charles since the 2023 coronation ceremony.

“One could actually wonder who was the visit for? Was it for Harry? Was it the King? Or was it for Netflix or was it a combination of all three?” the socialite asked.