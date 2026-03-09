Savannah Guthrie Struggles to Put on Brave Face Alongside Husband Michael Feldman in NYC as Mom Nancy Remains Missing
March 9 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie was spotted out in New York City amid the ongoing search for her mom, Nancy.
Accompanied by her husband, Michael Feldman, and their son, Charles, the Today host looked down as the family strolled the city streets on Sunday, March 8.
The morning show anchor — who dressed in a long-sleeve shirt with a a black puffer vest on top, jeans and boots — appeared distressed. While sunglasses hid her eyes, she frowned and seemed tense, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.
Savannah Guthrie Visited 'Today' Set
Savannah, 54, arrived back in the Big Apple on Thursday, March 5, following a month-long stay in Tucson, Ariz., where her mother vanished six weeks ago.
As OK! previously reported, the television personality had an emotional reunion with her colleagues at NBC Studios that day. She was seen receiving hugs from the likes of pal Hoda Kotb.
Hoda, 61, was called in to cover for Savannah as she fled for Tucson shortly after her mom was reported missing by local family members on February 1.
Savannah Guthrie Is 'Focused' on Family
"Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues," a spokesperson shared of the visit. "While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home."
The morning news anchor's return to NYC came a week after she admitted her mom "may already be gone" in a tearful Instagram video, in which she also announced the family was offering a reward of $1 million for Nancy's "recovery."
She also left flowers and a card at a memorial set up by the public outside her mom's house before leaving.
- Was Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Targeted? Nancy Appeared on 'Today' Just 3 Months Before Alleged Abduction
- Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Abduction Has Morning TV Shows Pulling Segments About Stars' Relatives Since Nancy Appeared on 'Today' 3 Months Ago
- Savannah Guthrie Gushed Over Her Mom Encouraging Her to Follow Her Dreams Years Before She Went Missing
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
What to Know About Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
Nancy, 84, is believed to have been abducted from her upscale Catalina foothills home. Her blood was notably discovered just outside the front door.
The retiree was last seen by her eldest daughter, Annie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni on January 31.
The FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect on her porch around the time she's believed to have been kidnapped.
DNA Evidence Was Found at Nancy Guthrie's Home
Investigators also revealed that DNA evidence was found at the scene, though it contains genetic material from more than one person, making it challenging to analyze.
Some have speculated that Savannah's fame and net worth could have led to Nancy being "targeted." Meanwhile, others have theorized the money wasn't the motive and that the crime was "very personal."