Savannah Guthrie Struggles to Put on Brave Face Alongside Husband Michael Feldman in NYC as Mom Nancy Remains Missing

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over a month now.

Allie Fasanella

March 9 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie was spotted out in New York City amid the ongoing search for her mom, Nancy. Accompanied by her husband, Michael Feldman, and their son, Charles, the Today host looked down as the family strolled the city streets on Sunday, March 8. The morning show anchor — who dressed in a long-sleeve shirt with a a black puffer vest on top, jeans and boots — appeared distressed. While sunglasses hid her eyes, she frowned and seemed tense, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

Savannah Guthrie Visited 'Today' Set

Source: mega Savannah Guthrie was seen in NYC with her husband, communications consultant Michael Feldman.

Savannah, 54, arrived back in the Big Apple on Thursday, March 5, following a month-long stay in Tucson, Ariz., where her mother vanished six weeks ago. As OK! previously reported, the television personality had an emotional reunion with her colleagues at NBC Studios that day. She was seen receiving hugs from the likes of pal Hoda Kotb. Hoda, 61, was called in to cover for Savannah as she fled for Tucson shortly after her mom was reported missing by local family members on February 1.

Savannah Guthrie Is 'Focused' on Family

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah is expected to return to 'Today' at some point.

"Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues," a spokesperson shared of the visit. "While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home." The morning news anchor's return to NYC came a week after she admitted her mom "may already be gone" in a tearful Instagram video, in which she also announced the family was offering a reward of $1 million for Nancy's "recovery." She also left flowers and a card at a memorial set up by the public outside her mom's house before leaving.

What to Know About Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram A trail of Nancy Guthrie's blood was found at the scene.

Nancy, 84, is believed to have been abducted from her upscale Catalina foothills home. Her blood was notably discovered just outside the front door. The retiree was last seen by her eldest daughter, Annie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni on January 31. The FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect on her porch around the time she's believed to have been kidnapped.

DNA Evidence Was Found at Nancy Guthrie's Home

Source: NBC There is a $1 million reward on the table for Nancy Guthrie's 'recovery.'