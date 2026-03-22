Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'Attempting to Bribe King Charles Into Funding His Legal Defense' With One Massive Threat to Royal Family
March 22 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is pressuring his stressed brother King Charles to fund his mounting legal defense costs following his arrest, with insiders telling us the disgraced royal is threatening to reveal damaging information about the family if financial support is withheld.
The 66-year-old former prince and ex-Duke of York, was recently arrested at his residence at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk as part of a police investigation into alleged misconduct in public office tied to his time as the United Kingdom's trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.
Andrew was taken to a local police station before being released while investigators continue to examine the case.
Shortly afterward, the 77-year-old monarch issued a statement pledging his "full and whole-hearted support and cooperation" with the inquiry, adding curtly: "The law must take its course."
The investigation has renewed scrutiny of Andrew's long-standing association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, to whom he is suspected of passing sensitive state information during his time as a U.K. trade envoy.
A source close to the situation said Andrew is now furious about the way events have unfolded and is demanding Charles' help cover the enormous legal costs he could face if the investigation leads to court proceedings.
Our insider said: "Andrew is convinced that the fallout from this situation doesn't just concern him personally – he believes it reflects on the entire royal family. Because of that, he feels Charles has a responsibility to step in and make sure he has the resources to defend himself properly. From Andrew's perspective, the King should be helping to cover the legal costs rather than standing back and allowing him to deal with it alone."
The source continued: "What has people inside palace circles extremely uneasy is the way Andrew is framing the situation. He's been making it known that if he's forced to fight this battle without support, he may start speaking openly about things that have happened within royal circles over the years. Those around him say he's hinting that he has knowledge of sensitive matters that could be embarrassing if they were ever made public."
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"That's why some people close to the situation feel he's effectively trying to pressure and bribe Charles into funding his defense. By suggesting he might reveal uncomfortable truths if he's left to handle the crisis on his own, Andrew is signaling that he has leverage – and he's willing to use it if necessary," the source dished.
A palace aide added: "Andrew feels a profound sense of injustice about the way this situation has unfolded. In his mind, he's been singled out and left to carry the blame for issues that he believes go far beyond him. He's convinced he's being turned into a scapegoat while others distance themselves from the controversy. What has particularly angered him is the way Charles responded publicly by stressing transparency and cooperation with the investigation. Andrew had expected his brother to show a more protective stance, or at least some visible loyalty. Instead, he sees the King's approach as stepping back and allowing the legal process to run its course, which Andrew interprets as being abandoned at the very moment he feels he needs family support the most."
Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing related to Epstein and previously settled a civil lawsuit in the United States brought by his pal's most high-profile s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, without admitting liability.
Royal observers say Andrew was stunned by the police action, believing until recently that his status within the royal family would shield him from such a dramatic development.
Another royal insider spoke about how the shock is fueling his anger toward the King.
The source said: "Andrew genuinely never expected the situation to escalate to the point where officers would arrive at his home and place him under arrest. He had convinced himself that his standing within the royal family would act as a barrier against something like that happening. So when it did, it came as a huge shock to him and left him feeling both angry and deeply embarrassed."
The insider continued: "Since then, Andrew has been talking about carefully recording everything he can remember from the past – who said what, when certain conversations happened, who was present at different meetings. He believes keeping a detailed account could help protect him if the investigation develops further. Andrew keeps saying he is ready to defend himself and won't simply sit back and accept the narrative that's being built around him. He wants to make sure that if this case moves forward, his side of the story is fully heard and that he has the information to challenge any claims made against him."