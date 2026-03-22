EXCLUSIVE Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'Attempting to Bribe King Charles Into Funding His Legal Defense' With One Massive Threat to Royal Family Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is reportedly bribing King Charles to fund his legal defense costs amid the Epstein scandal. Aaron Tinney March 22 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is reportedly pressuring King Charles to fund his legal defense costs.

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Source: MEGA King Charles said the law must take its course after ex-Prince Andrew was arrested.

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Our insider said: "Andrew is convinced that the fallout from this situation doesn't just concern him personally – he believes it reflects on the entire royal family. Because of that, he feels Charles has a responsibility to step in and make sure he has the resources to defend himself properly. From Andrew's perspective, the King should be helping to cover the legal costs rather than standing back and allowing him to deal with it alone." The source continued: "What has people inside palace circles extremely uneasy is the way Andrew is framing the situation. He's been making it known that if he's forced to fight this battle without support, he may start speaking openly about things that have happened within royal circles over the years. Those around him say he's hinting that he has knowledge of sensitive matters that could be embarrassing if they were ever made public."

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in February.

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"That's why some people close to the situation feel he's effectively trying to pressure and bribe Charles into funding his defense. By suggesting he might reveal uncomfortable truths if he's left to handle the crisis on his own, Andrew is signaling that he has leverage – and he's willing to use it if necessary," the source dished. A palace aide added: "Andrew feels a profound sense of injustice about the way this situation has unfolded. In his mind, he's been singled out and left to carry the blame for issues that he believes go far beyond him. He's convinced he's being turned into a scapegoat while others distance themselves from the controversy. What has particularly angered him is the way Charles responded publicly by stressing transparency and cooperation with the investigation. Andrew had expected his brother to show a more protective stance, or at least some visible loyalty. Instead, he sees the King's approach as stepping back and allowing the legal process to run its course, which Andrew interprets as being abandoned at the very moment he feels he needs family support the most." Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing related to Epstein and previously settled a civil lawsuit in the United States brought by his pal's most high-profile s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, without admitting liability. Royal observers say Andrew was stunned by the police action, believing until recently that his status within the royal family would shield him from such a dramatic development. Another royal insider spoke about how the shock is fueling his anger toward the King.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew denied any wrongdoing related to Jeffrey Epstein.