Beachbody trainer Autumn Calabrese knows it’s not always easy to work out every day and keep up healthy habits. Now, the fitness guru — who just released her new book, Lose Weight Like Crazy: Even If You Have a Crazy Life — is revealing her secrets on how to find the balance during these unpredictable times.

“The biggest thing I hope people take away from reading is that they can do this, they can live their healthiest, best life no matter what — even if life is crazy, that they can do it and it can be fun and really rewarding,” she exclusively tells OK!. “That is the biggest thing I want them to take away — that it’s not as hard as we make it out to be. That is what I want: I want people to look at fitness and nutrition not as a punishment or a chore, I want it to be something they want to do.”

Calabrese — who previously wrote two cookbooks — wanted to write a book about her previous experiences so she could “let people into my life a little bit” and get a glimpse at “some of the struggles” she has gone through. “So, what I really did was I tried to pick a life lesson from every chapter of the first half of the book,” she explains.

“It’s here is my story, here is the lesson that I hope you take from it and then here is a little exercise that you can do in terms of self-reflection that could help you overcome fear,” she adds. “So, I wanted to give people an actual tool that they could use to help them move forward in their journey on health and wellness.”

Despite making it in the fitness industry — she used to train Tom Bergeron and worked with Brooke Burke — success didn’t always come easy for Calabrese. In fact, the brunette beauty was passed on as a trainer for The Biggest Loser multiple times. “I think that was probably my favorite chapter to write because it’s such a powerful message,” she says. “I don’t believe in failures, I truly mean that, I do believe 100 percent in redirect — we don’t fail, we just get redirected on our course and that is what happened to me.”

Calabrese would “get so close” to getting hired on The Bigger Loser, but they would eventually go with someone else. “I thought I was being passed up for my bigger platform, but in reality, I was being redirected to Beachbody, and I say all the time — that show is amazing and God bless everybody that has their opportunity and their shot on it, but I am so grateful that I ended up where I am, that I had an opportunity to put out 10 fitness programs,” she gushes.

As a result, Calabrese “has been able to put out my nutrition program, travel around the world and meet, help and speak to people” in the past few years. “That day I got the phone call that I didn’t get [The Biggest Loser], that I wasn’t going to be the new trainer on that show, it crushed me in the moment, but I picked myself up and I kept going and I am so glad that I did because had I let that deter me, had I let that end my drive and my passion, I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am today,” she says.

These days, the mom of one enjoys working out — it’s her “therapy” — and makes sure to incorporate a lot of plants into her diet. However, the 21 Day Fix creator isn’t opposed to indulging every once in a while. “I think there is this misconception that I eat perfectly all the time, like, I don’t ever enjoy a donut or a cookie or ice cream — that is not true,” she admits. “If I want a donut, I am going to have a donut.”

The best-selling author says writing about her past was “definitely cathartic” and she was able to see what she has accomplished in such a short amount of time. “I am very goal-oriented and very driven, so a lot of times it’s achieve one goal, go onto the next, go onto the next, so getting to stop and look back and say, ‘Oh wow, I have overcome quite a bit to get to where I am today’ — that was very powerful for me to be able to look back and feel that sense of pride for how far I have come and overcome the obstacles that I have come [up against],” she adds.

For now, Calabrese is gearing up to release her new program called 9-Week Control Freak. “This is completely different than anything anybody has seen from me fitness wise, so I am beyond excited,” she shares.

We can’t wait to see what Calabrese has up her sleeve next!