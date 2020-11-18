Sergio Humberto Padilla Hernandez — a 28-year-old nurse in Mexico — sent his family a heartbreaking video of himself right before he died from coronavirus complications.

Hernandez, who worked at Hospital Angeles Cuauhtémoc, died on November 6, shortly after he was placed on a ventilator, his family revealed.

“I will recover, God willing. We will move forward,” he said in the video. “Whatever happens, you will always be looking out for my best interests, always. I love you and you are in my heart.”

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE HAD CORONAVIRUS — STARS EXPLAIN THEIR EXPERIENCES WITH COVID-19

Hernandez didn’t work in the hospital for months after his mother and twin sisters contracted the virus in July since he needed to take care of them. He ended up losing his 30-year-old sister to the disease in August.

“He went back to work and he was continuing on the front lines of helping people with Covid at the hospital where his sister had passed and his mom had been sick, he then contracted Covid himself,” Adalberto Hernandez, a cousin, said.

Sergio tested positive for COVID-19 on October 22, his family said. He stayed at home until November 5, which is when he needed oxygen and went to the hospital.

“At that point, all of the tests showed that he had lost 90% of his lung function,” Adalberto revealed. “The sad part was that the doctors felt … very confident with his chances because he didn’t have prior health conditions, he was young, healthy.”

Sergio filmed the video of himself that night to send to his loved ones. “Now that we watch it again, it served almost as a goodbye,” Adalberto said.

JIMMY KIMMEL, SOPHIA BUSH AND MORE CELEBS REACT TO TRUMP‘S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

“Now he’s gone, his sister is gone,” he added. “There’s one less good person to help people in need because that’s what he was about.”

Following Sergio’s death, a GoFundMe campaign was set up in his honor. “First and foremost, Sergio was a loving father to his son, Sergio III and a loving husband. Sergio lived life to the fullest. He was a devout catholic and had a passion for helping others,” Arturo Hernandez wrote. “Sergio worked tirelessly, dedicating his life to helping those affected by the virus, amid this pandemic which has hit his home state of Chihuahua particularly hard.

“My brothers and I started this campaign with the hope of helping Sergio’s young son and family during their unfathomable hardship,” the post reads. “But we couldn’t do this alone, we had help from family members, family members not related to Sergio, friends, people we know with contacts to local television networks, all the networks and reporters who wanted to help and share Sergio’s story, and of course with the help from all of you!!

INSIDE THE EXPLOSIVE WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 CRISIS — EVERYTHING WE KNOW

“Finally, we also want to bring attention to this horrible disease that has ravaged communities indiscriminately throughout the world,” the message concludes. “Our hope is that our family’s story can serve as a reminder that this virus is very real and all precautions should be taken to help protect yourselves, your loved ones and those in your communities.”