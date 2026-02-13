Cruz Beckham Mocked Over Ultimate Vain 'Nepo Baby Move' Amid His Family's Furious Feud With Brother Brooklyn

Article continues below advertisement

Cruz Beckham has found himself mocked online for what critics have branded an ultimate vain "nepo baby move" after sharing a festive moment that has been resurfaced by trolls against the backdrop of his family's escalating feud with his older brother. OK! can reveal Cruz, 20, the youngest son of Victoria Beckham, 51, and David Beckham, 50, spent Christmas and New Year's Eve at the family's Cotswolds home, where he and his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, 30, marked the holidays by completing a custom jigsaw puzzle featuring a photograph of themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cruz Beckham was branded as an 'ultimate vain nepo baby.'

Article continues below advertisement

The image used for the puzzle was taken in October at the premiere of Victoria's three-part Netflix documentary, attended by Cruz and Jackie shortly after they made their relationship public. Jackie shared the moment with followers on Instagram, posting a photo of Cruz concentrating on the final pieces of the oversized puzzle. Clearly amused by the length of the task, she captioned the image: "Omg will it ever end?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel attended the 'Beckham' documentary premiere.

Article continues below advertisement

The post, which appeared on Apostel's Instagram Story, has been reposted amid the Beckham family feud, which saw Cruz's older brother Brooklyn, 26, slate the family in a six-part Instagram post while cutting off contact with them. One troll has now said: "Are all the Beckham boys totally self-obsessed? Playing with a jigsaw of yourself has to be up there with one of the most ultimate narcissistic nepo baby moves I've ever seen." Another critic sneered online: "You're soooo vain!" Cruz and Jackie went Instagram official in October 2024 after first being spotted together at Glastonbury earlier in the year, and their relationship has since become a regular feature of his social media presence.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel went to Glastonbury.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cruz Beckham spent Christmas with his family.