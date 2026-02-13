Cruz Beckham Mocked Over Ultimate Vain 'Nepo Baby Move' Amid His Family's Furious Feud With Brother Brooklyn
Feb. 13 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Cruz Beckham has found himself mocked online for what critics have branded an ultimate vain "nepo baby move" after sharing a festive moment that has been resurfaced by trolls against the backdrop of his family's escalating feud with his older brother.
OK! can reveal Cruz, 20, the youngest son of Victoria Beckham, 51, and David Beckham, 50, spent Christmas and New Year's Eve at the family's Cotswolds home, where he and his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, 30, marked the holidays by completing a custom jigsaw puzzle featuring a photograph of themselves.
The image used for the puzzle was taken in October at the premiere of Victoria's three-part Netflix documentary, attended by Cruz and Jackie shortly after they made their relationship public.
Jackie shared the moment with followers on Instagram, posting a photo of Cruz concentrating on the final pieces of the oversized puzzle. Clearly amused by the length of the task, she captioned the image: "Omg will it ever end?"
The post, which appeared on Apostel's Instagram Story, has been reposted amid the Beckham family feud, which saw Cruz's older brother Brooklyn, 26, slate the family in a six-part Instagram post while cutting off contact with them.
One troll has now said: "Are all the Beckham boys totally self-obsessed? Playing with a jigsaw of yourself has to be up there with one of the most ultimate narcissistic nepo baby moves I've ever seen."
Another critic sneered online: "You're soooo vain!"
Cruz and Jackie went Instagram official in October 2024 after first being spotted together at Glastonbury earlier in the year, and their relationship has since become a regular feature of his social media presence.
- Cruz Beckham Channels Dad David's Iconic Speedo Look on Family Yacht Getaway
- Cruz Beckham 'Likes' Instagram Post Poking Fun at Mom Victoria's 'Inappropriate' Dancing at Brother Brooklyn's Wedding as Drama Continues
- Towel-Clad Victoria Beckham Brushes Off Family Drama With Sultry Photo: 'Happy Weekend'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During the festive period, Cruz also publicly showed support for his mother, sharing a photograph of himself with Victoria taken during Christmas celebrations.
In the image, Cruz wore a Santa hat while sipping a drink, as Victoria smiled beside him in red plaid pajamas.
The display of family unity contrasted sharply with the absence of Cruz's eldest brother, Brooklyn, who spent Christmas and rang in 2026 in South Florida with his wife, Nicola Peltz, 31.
While David shared nostalgic family photographs online in recent days, including a throwback image of Brooklyn as a teenager, sources said the gesture did little to repair the ongoing family rift.
According to insiders, Brooklyn has told friends that his relationship with his parents is "over" following months of strain that culminated in Victoria and David being blocked on Instagram and him ranting about his family on Instagram.
Over the festive period, David's mother, Sandra, and Victoria's mother, Jackie Adams, are understood to have reached out to Brooklyn after he missed every major family event throughout the year.
These included David's milestone 50th birthday celebration and his recent knighthood ceremony.
Another source said the Beckham parents remain hopeful Brooklyn will end his estrangement with them.
One insider added: "David and Victoria are absolutely steadfast in their belief that this is not the end of the road with their son. "They are not prepared to walk away or accept a permanent breakdown, and they still hold on to the hope that things can be repaired in time.
"Brooklyn will always be their child, and because of that they feel it is important to keep making their feelings known, no matter how difficult or painful the situation becomes."
Cruz previously confirmed reports Brooklyn had blocked his entire family on social media.
Addressing the claims directly, he wrote online: "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son... let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I."