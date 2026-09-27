EXCLUSIVE How Kate Middleton Still Religiously Follows Prince Philip's 'Golden Rule' for Royals Source: MEGA Princess Kate reportedly still follows Prince Philip's rule of by focusing on the people in front of her rather than the cameras trained on her during public duties. Aaron Tinney Sept. 27 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Philip died at age 99 in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth, 78, wrote in Philip: The Final Portrait that Philip advised Kate not to keep looking toward the cameras surrounding her on engagements, but instead to concentrate on whoever she was speaking to. Brandreth quoted Philip as saying to the future queen: "If you believe the attention is for you, for you personally, you're going to end up in trouble. The attention is for your role, what you do, what you're supporting. It isn't for you as an individual. You are not a celebrity. You are representing the royal family. That's all." A source told us Philip's camera advice was a "golden rule" he wanted to pass on to Kate. Brandreth wrote Philip worried about fame going to the heads of newer members of the royal family, but was "relieved" that his grandson William had found a "level-headed girl" in Kate.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton frequently attends events with her husband.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Philip offered support to Princess Diana.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement