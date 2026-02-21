Kanye West Slammed for Using Rising Rap Star Daughter North to 'Rehabilitate His Image'
Feb. 21 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Kanye West is facing renewed backlash after bringing his 12-year-old daughter North West on stage in Mexico City, with critics and insiders now accusing the rapper of using her growing profile to soften the impact of his long record of antisemitism.
Kanye, 48, appeared alongside North during a sold-out concert at the Monumental Plaza de Toros La Mexico, where the pair performed his 2014 song "Only One" before a fog-filled crowd.
The appearance came just days before the rapper, now legally known as Ye, released a public apology for his antisemitic statements and ahead of the launch of a new album.
A source close to the situation said: "There's a strong feeling that Kanye is deliberately putting North front and center right now because she makes him look human again. After everything he's said and done, having his child beside him helps distract from the damage and reframes the narrative, from self-confessed N----lover to a father."
The dad and daughter later performed additional tracks together, including their new collaboration "Piercing on My Hand." North wrote the song with Kanye in apparent response to criticism over her appearance and piercings.
Kanye was seen sporting white trousers and a white hoodie during the gig, while North appeared in a long-sleeved printed shirt, black sunglasses and a chunky silver chain, with her bright blue hair on display.
The performance landed amid heightened scrutiny of Kanye's public image.
He recently issued an open letter titled "To Those I've Hurt," apologizing for years of hate speech and extremist behavior.
Kanye wrote: "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change."
He added: "I lost touch with reality," also explaining he became detached from his apparent true self."
Another insider said the timing of his public appearance with North was no coincidence.
"Rolling out this wholesome image of Kanye as a proud, supportive dad right as he's asking for forgiveness feels very calculated," one insider said. "People around him see it as an attempt to rehabilitate his image by association."
- Kanye West Shocks Crowd as Daughter North West, 12, Joins Him for Surprise Performance in Mexico
- Kanye West Declares Men 'Make the Final Decision' as Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Considers Seeking Sole Legal Custody of Their Children
- 'Amend It or I'm Going to War': Kanye West Fires Back at Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Ahead of Rapper Releasing New Song Featuring Daughter North and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kanye's reputation has been battered by a series of controversies, including praising Adolf Hitler and releasing a 2025 song titled "Heil Hitler" alongside merchandise featuring a swastika.
In his apology letter, the rapper directly addressed that period, writing: "In that fractured state, I gravitated towards the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it."
North has increasingly stepped into the spotlight in recent years. In 2024, she made her acting debut as Young Simba at The Lion King 30th Anniversary concert and has announced plans for a debut album titled Elementary School Dropout – a nod to her father's hit first record The College Dropout.
She previously appeared on FKA Twigs' album EUSEXUA and on West's Vultures 2, performing in Japanese on both projects.
Her mother, Kim Kardashian, 45, recently said North is homeschooled at her Hidden Hills mansion and takes music classes – explaining on a podcast: "The music side and the producing isn't my thing, and that's her bonding with her dad."
Kim added: "Respecting (Kanye's) opinion on the things that go on with his kids is really important."
Another of our sources said: "No one is questioning North's talent or ambition, but there's discomfort about her being pulled into adult controversies she didn't create. People feel Kanye is leaning on her star power at a moment when his own credibility is in tatters."
West, who is now married to artist Bianca Censori, 30, said in his apology letter he had entered treatment after hitting "rock bottom" and asked for patience as he prepares to release new music, writing: "I'm not asking for sympathy, or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness."