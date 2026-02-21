Kanye West Slammed for Using Rising Rap Star Daughter North to 'Rehabilitate His Image'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kanye and North West performed in Mexico.

A source close to the situation said: "There's a strong feeling that Kanye is deliberately putting North front and center right now because she makes him look human again. After everything he's said and done, having his child beside him helps distract from the damage and reframes the narrative, from self-confessed N----lover to a father." The dad and daughter later performed additional tracks together, including their new collaboration "Piercing on My Hand." North wrote the song with Kanye in apparent response to criticism over her appearance and piercings. Kanye was seen sporting white trousers and a white hoodie during the gig, while North appeared in a long-sleeved printed shirt, black sunglasses and a chunky silver chain, with her bright blue hair on display.

Source: MEGA Kanye and North West sang their collaboration 'Piercing on My Hand' in Mexico.

The performance landed amid heightened scrutiny of Kanye's public image. He recently issued an open letter titled "To Those I've Hurt," apologizing for years of hate speech and extremist behavior. Kanye wrote: "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change." He added: "I lost touch with reality," also explaining he became detached from his apparent true self." Another insider said the timing of his public appearance with North was no coincidence. "Rolling out this wholesome image of Kanye as a proud, supportive dad right as he's asking for forgiveness feels very calculated," one insider said. "People around him see it as an attempt to rehabilitate his image by association."

Source: MEGA Kanye West recently issued an apology letter.

Kanye's reputation has been battered by a series of controversies, including praising Adolf Hitler and releasing a 2025 song titled "Heil Hitler" alongside merchandise featuring a swastika. In his apology letter, the rapper directly addressed that period, writing: "In that fractured state, I gravitated towards the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it." North has increasingly stepped into the spotlight in recent years. In 2024, she made her acting debut as Young Simba at The Lion King 30th Anniversary concert and has announced plans for a debut album titled Elementary School Dropout – a nod to her father's hit first record The College Dropout.

Source: MEGA Kanye West previously praised Adolf Hitler.