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Source: MEGA Prince Philip died at age 99.

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Source: MEGA Prince Philip was reportedly admitted to the Edward VII Hospital in London for tests.

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Source: MEGA Prince Philip survived his heart operation before dying at 99.

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A medical expert familiar with pancreatic cancer outcomes said: "An eight-year survival in what is described as inoperable pancreatic cancer would be considered highly unusual - it immediately raises questions about the specific type of tumor involved and whether it behaved differently from the most common forms." Another specialist added: "When you see survival on that scale, clinicians would typically consider whether it was a less aggressive subtype, rather than the more typical and fast-progressing cancers associated with the pancreas. Pancreatic cancer is widely regarded as one of the most aggressive forms of the disease, often diagnosed at an advanced stage and associated with low survival rates. However, rarer forms, such as neuroendocrine tumors, can progress more slowly and allow for longer survival in some cases." A third source said: "The renewed focus on Philip's health has reopened a lot of questions - not just about his condition, but about the wider circumstances surrounding his final months. The overlap between a life-threatening illness and a period of intense public scrutiny has inevitably fueled speculation about what really saw him off."

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Source: MEGA Prince Philip reportedly lived for eight years with pancreatic cancer.