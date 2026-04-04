EXCLUSIVE Prince William 'Seething' After Being Ordered to 'Get Back in His Box' by King Charles Source: MEGA Prince William is reportedly very angry after King Charles ordered him to make amends with Prince Harry. Aaron Tinney April 4 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince William is allegedly angry about King Charles' order to prioritize royal unity.

Article continues below advertisement

The rift, which has remained unresolved since the Sussexes stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020, has increasingly become a concern for Charles, 77, amid ongoing challenges facing the institution, including scrutiny surrounding the former Prince Andrew, 66, and the King's cancer battle. Sources say Charles now believes a reconciliation between his sons is essential to stabilizing public confidence in the monarchy. A royal insider told us: "Within palace circles, there is an increasingly strong view that the King now considers reconciliation between William and Harry not just desirable, but essential to safeguarding the monarchy's long-term stability. He no longer believes this is something that will resolve itself over time and has reached the point where he feels direct intervention is necessary, and he has basically told William to stop putting on a show of being estranged from Harry, know his place, get back in his box and toe the line when it comes to his vision for a united monarchy."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princes Harry and Prince William are not on good terms.

Article continues below advertisement

"The problem is, it has left William seething as he wants his father's support on his stance when it comes to Harry, and sees the estrangement from the Sussexes as his way of helping protect the monarchy from any more drama," the insider spilled. The source added: "In private conversations, Charles has been emphasizing that William's role as heir comes with a responsibility to think beyond his own personal position and consider what is best for the monarchy as a whole. He believes this is a defining moment for William in terms of leadership. From Charles's perspective, that means showing the ability to compartmentalize personal hurt and take a more strategic, long-term view. He is effectively asking William to put the institution first, even if that involves setting aside emotions that are still very raw and unresolved." Charles is said to have previously appealed to both sons to resolve their differences, with Harry writing in his memoir Spare that his father pleaded: "Please, boys – don't make my final years a misery." But those close to William suggest the heir to the throne remains resistant to any form of rapprochement under current circumstances.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The brothers spoke briefly at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

A second source said: "William is increasingly feeling as though he is being cornered into accepting an approach he fundamentally disagrees with, and that has been a major source of tension for him. Those close to him say the pressure has left him deeply frustrated, and at times his anger has been difficult to conceal. From his point of view, the suggestion that he should simply align himself with this plan fails to acknowledge just how serious the breakdown in trust has been. He does not believe the situation can be resolved by appearances or symbolic gestures, and feels the complexity of what has happened is being overlooked." The divide between the brothers has been evident in recent public appearances. They were last reported to have spoken briefly at the funeral of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022, and although both attended a family funeral in August 2024, they reportedly had minimal interaction. Those close to the situation describe their relationship as effectively non-existent. Sources also indicate William continues to take a hard line on the Sussexes' role within the royal framework, particularly in light of past allegations of bullying and racism made by Harry and Meghan Markle, 44.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in California.