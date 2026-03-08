Sarah Ferguson Confronting Allegations About Past Substance Misuse Amid Epstein Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

OK! can reveal scandal-mired Sarah Ferguson is once again confronting allegations about past substance misuse after newly released Epstein-related emails revived claims the Duchess once spiraled into what critics described as a fog of medication and desperation.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has faced decades of outrage over her antics.

Ferguson, 66, the former Duchess of York and ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, also 66, has faced decades of outrage over her antics. The latest scrutiny stems from documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice that reference a 2010 sting operation in which she was filmed offering access to Andrew – then a prince, duke and U.K. trade envoy – in exchange for around $700,000. During the undercover meeting, she said the cash "opens up everything you would ever wish for." She added: "I can open any door you want, and I will for you. Look after me and he'll look after you... you'll get it back tenfold." According to the newly released Epstein files, the financier and his politician pal Peter Mandelson used it to speculate about whether she should tackle her "medication abuse." Ferguson later described her cash-for-access scandal behavior to Oprah Winfrey, saying about an addiction to food at the time: "I was so out of control with desperation to the point where I'd reached no return."

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson confessed to having a food addiction in emails.

"Sort of out of my mind. (I was) spiralling so out of control (that) I was looking for the quick fixes in places I wouldn't normally look. Like, anybody that goes through an addiction to food, and addiction to goodness knows what... it's just out-of-control behaviour," she said. A source familiar with Ferguson's past told us: "There were periods when Sarah was overwhelmed by financial strain, public humiliation and intense scrutiny. In those moments, she was not making clear-headed decisions. The suggestion that medication misuse may have been involved has circulated for years. Whether that was diet pills, prescribed medication or a cocktail of substances, there was a sense she was not entirely present." The source continued: "Those around her at certain points described her as erratic – with swings in mood, bursts of frenetic energy followed by deep crashes."

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson went through money problems back in the day.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson reportedly fled the U.K.