Victoria Beckham Is 'Intent' on 'Cashing in on Menopause by Launching a Series of Products for Women' as She Feels More Confident Than Ever: Source
Oct. 24 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Victoria Beckham is said to be embracing menopause with renewed confidence and a carefully cultivated wellness routine, with sources telling OK! the fashion designer could turn her approach to aging into yet another lucrative opportunity for her beauty empire.
The former Spice Girl, 52, has spent recent months balancing her fashion and cosmetics businesses with family life alongside husband David Beckham, 51.
Now, insiders tell us the mother-of-four is feeling increasingly confident about her appearance, marriage and health, having adopted a combination of exercise, dietary discipline and alternative wellness practices.
Sources say Victoria has privately expressed "great satisfaction" with how she is navigating this stage of her life, particularly after hearing about the difficulties other women experience as they age.
One insider said she even considers her appearance and confidence to have improved since she was younger.
Her Victoria Beckham Beauty brand, established in 2019, has firmly positioned itself around luxury cosmetics and skincare, while the designer has frequently discussed the importance of maintaining her physical fitness.
And a source told us: "Victoria is intent on basically cashing in on menopause by launching a series of products for women in menopause. She knows the market out there for it is huge, and she is already well-placed in the beauty and wellness space to make it work."
Victoria's former Spice Girls bandmate Melanie Brown, 51, has previously spoken about menopause, helping bring greater attention to a subject increasingly discussed by women in the entertainment industry.
Victoria is renowned for experimenting with unconventional approaches to wellness, including keeping crystals around her home and exploring practices commonly marketed as "biohacking."
Among the more unusual claims is a belief tequila might benefit bone density, an idea reportedly shared among friends including Eva Longoria, 51, and Cindy Crawford, 60.
Victoria's routine also includes eating grilled fish, vegetables, salads, while consuming electrolytes and drinks containing apple cider vinegar and lemon.
Her commitment to maintaining a structured lifestyle has continued alongside demanding professional responsibilities, including preparations for fashion shows.
Her renewed confidence as she ages has coincided with a particularly affectionate period in her marriage.
David recently presented his wife with flowers, prompting her to share the gesture publicly online with the message: "I love you."
The couple married in 1999 and have four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
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Their relationship has remained central to Victoria's public image, despite decades of intense media scrutiny surrounding their family.
Sources say a recent health assessment placed Victoria's biological age considerably below her actual age.
Victoria has yet to officially indicate whether menopause-related products or services will become part of her commercial portfolio.
Another source told OK!: "Victoria has spent much of her adult life under extraordinary scrutiny, with people constantly judging how she looks, how she dresses and whether she's managing to defy the aging process. What's interesting about this stage of her life is that she's increasingly comfortable with who she is. Menopause is something that affects millions of women, and she's approaching that era as another opportunity to take ownership of her health, confidence and appearance. She's also a very astute businesswoman, and there's an obvious commercial opportunity here. Women in their forties, fifties and beyond have enormous spending power, particularly when it comes to skincare and wellness. Victoria has already established herself in the luxury beauty market, so products aimed at women navigating hormonal changes could be a natural extension of that. There's a difference between exploiting women's insecurities and offering products that make them feel more confident, and that's a distinction she'd need to get right."
"David has always been enormously supportive of Victoria's ambitions, and their marriage remains an important source of stability. They've spent nearly three decades building a life together, and they're still very affectionate. For Victoria, feeling attractive isn't simply about maintaining a youthful appearance. It's about being happy in her marriage, enjoying her success and feeling that she still has control over the direction of her life," they added.
The insider added the Beckham family's recent estrangement from Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn has been "casting a shadow over everything."
They said: "Whatever professional success Victoria enjoys, the breakdown in her relationship with Brooklyn is an entirely separate and deeply personal issue. It's possible to be thriving in one part of your life while struggling enormously in another. But she is determined to put her health and business before any feuding. Victoria has built her career around discipline and presenting a carefully considered public image, and she knows family relationships aren't something that can be managed like a fashion collection or a business launch. There's no guaranteed solution, and attempting to force a reconciliation could make matters worse. The challenge is finding a way to respect Brooklyn's independence while leaving room for their relationship to improve."