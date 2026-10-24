EXCLUSIVE Victoria Beckham Is 'Intent' on 'Cashing in on Menopause by Launching a Series of Products for Women' as She Feels More Confident Than Ever: Source Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham is reportedly set to create products for women in menopause. Aaron Tinney Oct. 24 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham is feeling confident at this age, a source said.

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Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham owns a beauty brand.

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Source: MEGA Victoria and David Beckham share four kids.

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Their relationship has remained central to Victoria's public image, despite decades of intense media scrutiny surrounding their family. Sources say a recent health assessment placed Victoria's biological age considerably below her actual age. Victoria has yet to officially indicate whether menopause-related products or services will become part of her commercial portfolio. Another source told OK!: "Victoria has spent much of her adult life under extraordinary scrutiny, with people constantly judging how she looks, how she dresses and whether she's managing to defy the aging process. What's interesting about this stage of her life is that she's increasingly comfortable with who she is. Menopause is something that affects millions of women, and she's approaching that era as another opportunity to take ownership of her health, confidence and appearance. She's also a very astute businesswoman, and there's an obvious commercial opportunity here. Women in their forties, fifties and beyond have enormous spending power, particularly when it comes to skincare and wellness. Victoria has already established herself in the luxury beauty market, so products aimed at women navigating hormonal changes could be a natural extension of that. There's a difference between exploiting women's insecurities and offering products that make them feel more confident, and that's a distinction she'd need to get right." "David has always been enormously supportive of Victoria's ambitions, and their marriage remains an important source of stability. They've spent nearly three decades building a life together, and they're still very affectionate. For Victoria, feeling attractive isn't simply about maintaining a youthful appearance. It's about being happy in her marriage, enjoying her success and feeling that she still has control over the direction of her life," they added.

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Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham is not speaking to his parents right now.