Prince William 'Horrified and Sickened' Over Sarah Ferguson's 'Moronic' Claim About Queen Elizabeth's Ghost
May 3 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Prince William is said to have been left "horrified and sickened" by Sarah Ferguson's insistence Queen Elizabeth II's ghost has communicated with her from beyond the grave through her corgis – with insiders telling OK! the remark "crossed a line" at a sensitive moment for the monarchy.
The 43-year-old Prince of Wales is understood to have privately reacted furiously after 66-year-old former Duchess of York Ferguson made the comments during a public appearance at the Creative Woman Platform Forum.
Ferguson had been speaking about the late Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022 at age 96, and the corgis she left behind.
She and her former husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, inherited the dogs Muick and Sandy after the Queen's death.
Reflecting on life with the animals, Ferguson said: "I have her dogs... so every morning they come in and go, 'Woof, woof' and I'm sure it's her talking to me."
Those familiar with William's reaction say the issue was he felt it was "moronic" and exploitative – and designed to grab headlines.
One source said: "William was profoundly uneasy, and, frankly, horrified and sickened by Fergie's remark. From his perspective, it was rather moronic and exploitative as it risked diminishing the seriousness of the Queen's legacy by turning something deeply private and meaningful into a light, almost offhand anecdote shared in a public forum. For him, it crossed a line in terms of respect."
Another insider added: "There was genuine astonishment and disbelief on William's part at how lightly the comment was delivered – in his view, it struck an inappropriate note and didn't align with the measured, respectful tone the family has carefully tried to uphold since the Queen's passing."
The reported frustration comes at a time when William's leadership style is under increasing scrutiny as he prepares for his future role as king.
Observers suggest his response reflects a broader approach to managing the monarchy's public image, particularly during periods of heightened attention. One source described him as focused and pragmatic in his decision-making.
They said: "William has shown that he is willing to take firm, sometimes unpopular decisions if he believes they are necessary – he tends to focus on the long-term health of the monarchy and is acutely aware that safeguarding the institution must come before personal sentiment."
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Another source added: "There is an increased awareness within William's circle about anything that might be interpreted as diminishing the dignity of the late Queen's legacy – it is an issue he approaches with great seriousness, seeing it as a key responsibility as he prepares for his future role as king."
William is widely expected to usher in a more streamlined and disciplined monarchy when he becomes king, with a clear focus on minimizing controversy and maintaining public trust.
The heir has increasingly privately emphasized a "lean monarchy" model, sources tell us.
Insiders say he wants to prioritize a smaller group of senior working royals and reduce the scale of the institution in response to shifting public expectations.
Those familiar with his approach say William is determined to modernize the monarchy while protecting its long-term relevance.
One source said: "He is very conscious that the world has changed and that the monarchy has to adapt with it – that means being more focused, more efficient, and far less tolerant of anything that could damage its reputation."
Another insider added: "There is a strong desire on his part to keep the operation tight and disciplined, with a clear emphasis on avoiding the kinds of scandals that have caused difficulties in the past."
William's leadership style is often described as pragmatic and forward-looking, with a focus on accountability and public perception.
A palace aide said: "He understands that credibility is everything now – even minor missteps can have major consequences, so the priority is to run a scandal-free institution that the public can trust."