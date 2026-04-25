The Humiliating Gig That Has Made Keith Urban a Laughing Stock With Nicole Kidman
April 25 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Keith Urban has become the subject of industry whispers after performing on a luxury country music cruise in the wake of his divorce from Nicole Kidman, with sources telling OK! the unusual gig has dented his image among his musician pals.
Urban, 58, took to the stage aboard the Top Shelf Country Cruise in early March, performing for around 1,000 passengers traveling between Florida and the Bahamas.
The seven-day voyage, which ran from February 27 to March 6, featured a lineup including Riley Green, The Mavericks, Lauren Alaina and Chris Young.
Ticket prices ranged from $6,700 to $19,000, offering fans an intimate concert experience at sea. The performance came just two months after Urban's divorce from Kidman, 58, was finalized following 19 years of marriage.
A source said: "Among those in the music business, there's definitely been a noticeable reaction to Keith taking on a cruise gig at this point in his career. For an artist with his level of success, some are interpreting it as a move that doesn't quite match his standing, and it's led to a degree of mockery that he's not typically been subjected to before, with people asking if he's in need of the money after splitting from Nicole – or just attention from wherever he can get it. Basically, there's a growing perception in some circles that a booking like this doesn't quite fit with the level people associate with where his career could or should be. It's sparked a fair amount of talk that he's not being regarded with the same level of seriousness as before, even though his abilities and past achievements remain unchanged."
Urban has long maintained his focus remains on connecting with audiences regardless of venue.
Speaking previously about his approach to live performance, he said: "I've always tried to create an experience that results in a certain reaction from the audience and a certain engagement from them. That hasn't changed for me. And the audience is as passionate, involved and engaged as ever."
Despite his reported $75 million net worth, built through global tours and television appearances including American Idol and The Voice Australia, the optics of the cruise performance have sparked debate.
Kidman, whose net worth is estimated at $250 million, finalized the divorce with Urban in a process reportedly lasting four months.
Legal documents indicate the pair agreed to divide their shared assets and waived claims to alimony or child support.
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Custody arrangements for their daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, stipulate the children will spend the majority of the year – 306 days – with their "primary residential parent" Kidman, while Urban will have 59 days annually with his girls.
The singer has not been publicly seen with his daughters since December 2024, adding to speculation about his family life in the wake of the split.
Kidman has recently addressed her emotional state following the divorce, offering a measured reflection on her experiences. She said: "I'm good. I'm holding steady. That's a good place to be able to say."
Kidman added: "Do I have in my well of experience loss, grief, pain, resilience, the desire to move forward, conflict? All of it. Yeah. I pretty much, at this age, I've experienced a lot and (I'm) continuing to experience it as all the different parts of being a 58-year-old woman come into play."
Meanwhile, Kidman and Urban's daughter Sunday has spoken publicly about her admiration for her mother, describing her as a central influence. "My mom is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life," she said. "She's a key part of everything I do. The biggest piece of industry advice mom has given to me is to always be on time."