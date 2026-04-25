EXCLUSIVE The Humiliating Gig That Has Made Keith Urban a Laughing Stock With Nicole Kidman Source: MEGA Keith Urban performed on a luxury country music cruise after divorcing from Nicole Kidman. Aaron Tinney April 25 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Keith Urban performed on a luxury country music cruise.

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A source said: "Among those in the music business, there's definitely been a noticeable reaction to Keith taking on a cruise gig at this point in his career. For an artist with his level of success, some are interpreting it as a move that doesn't quite match his standing, and it's led to a degree of mockery that he's not typically been subjected to before, with people asking if he's in need of the money after splitting from Nicole – or just attention from wherever he can get it. Basically, there's a growing perception in some circles that a booking like this doesn't quite fit with the level people associate with where his career could or should be. It's sparked a fair amount of talk that he's not being regarded with the same level of seriousness as before, even though his abilities and past achievements remain unchanged." Urban has long maintained his focus remains on connecting with audiences regardless of venue. Speaking previously about his approach to live performance, he said: "I've always tried to create an experience that results in a certain reaction from the audience and a certain engagement from them. That hasn't changed for me. And the audience is as passionate, involved and engaged as ever."

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Source: MEGA Keith Urban connects with audiences regardless of the venue.

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Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman's estimated net worth is $250 million.

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Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters.