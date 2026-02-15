or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > jenna dewan
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Jenna Dewan Devastated Over 'Brutal' Way Channing Tatum Literally Rubbed Her Out of His Life 

Photo of Jenna Dewan
Source: MEGA

Jenna Dewan is allegedly devastated after her ex Channing Tatum reportedly removed their couple tattoo.

Feb. 15 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

OK! can reveal Jenna Dewan has been left distraught after discovering Channing Tatum has erased the last physical symbol of their marriage, by quietly removing the matching tattoo they once described as a lifelong bond.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Image of Channing Tatum reportedly removed the matching tattoo he had with Jenna Dewan.
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum reportedly removed the matching tattoo he had with Jenna Dewan.

Article continues below advertisement

Dewan and Tatum, both 45, who met while filming Step Up in 2006, married in 2009 and separated in 2018 after nine years together.

Their divorce, finalized only after years of legal wrangling, has remained a sensitive subject for the actress, particularly as Tatum has publicly moved on.

The actor was recently photographed on a beach in Costa Rica with his girlfriend, Inka Williams, 26, and it was spotted the tattoo he once shared with Dewan was no longer visible.

The inking dated back to their honeymoon in Bali shortly after their wedding. Both stars chose matching ink bearing the words "Side by side," taken directly from their wedding vows.

Tatum's tattoo was placed along his ribcage, while Dewan opted to have hers on her foot.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum met while filming 'Step Up.'
Source: MEGA

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum met while filming 'Step Up.'

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking in 2012, Tatum explained the meaning behind the decision, saying: "Jenna and I have twin tattoos we got on our honeymoon in Bali."

He added: "It says, 'Side by side.' Mine is here (touches his rib cage), but hers is on her foot." At the time, Tatum emphasized the joint nature of the gesture.

"We always wanted to get a tattoo of something together," he said. "We weren't going to do each other's names. We wanted to do something symbolic. It was in one of our vows to each other. We took it from that."

Those comments have taken on new resonance following the tattoo's apparent removal.

MORE ON:
jenna dewan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Channing Tatum said they got the tattoos during their honeymoon.
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum said they got the tattoos during their honeymoon.

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to Dewan said the decision cut deeply. "For Jenna, that tattoo was never about ink," the insider said. "It represented a chapter of her life she thought would always be honored, even if the marriage ended."

Another source described the move as "a brutal but very deliberate signal that Channing wants that chapter fully closed."

The timing is notable given that details of the former couple's divorce settlement only emerged in recent months.

Court filings dated November 26 revealed how Dewan and Tatum agreed to divide their retirement accounts, including their Screen Actors Guild producers' pension plans.

Article continues below advertisement

Under the agreement, Dewan will receive 50 percent of Tatum's SAG producers' pension accrued between 2009 and 2018, with Tatum receiving the same share of Dewan's pension for that period.

The settlement resolved a long-running dispute over profits from Magic Mike, the 2012 film Tatum starred in and produced.

Dewan had argued she was entitled to half of the profits, claiming the film was financed with marital funds, a position disputed by Tatum's legal team.

The conflict dragged on for years after Dewan filed for divorce in October 2018, despite the pair being declared legally single in November 2019.

Dewan shares a daughter, Everly with Tatum and has since built a new family with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, with whom she has two children, Callum and Rhiannon. Tatum, meanwhile, has been linked to several high-profile partners but is now said to be in a serious relationship with Williams.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's divorce settlement emerged in recent months.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's divorce settlement emerged in recent months.

Before Williams, Tatum moved on from his divorce by romancing English singer Jessie J, whom he dated from 2018 to 2020. In 2021, he and Zoë Kravitz began dating, and the couple got engaged two years later.

Tatum went on to play a s-- predator tech billionaire in Kravitz's directorial debut, the psychological thriller Blink Twice, but the couple ended their engagement and split the same year.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.