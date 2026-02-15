Jenna Dewan Devastated Over 'Brutal' Way Channing Tatum Literally Rubbed Her Out of His Life
Feb. 15 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Jenna Dewan has been left distraught after discovering Channing Tatum has erased the last physical symbol of their marriage, by quietly removing the matching tattoo they once described as a lifelong bond.
Dewan and Tatum, both 45, who met while filming Step Up in 2006, married in 2009 and separated in 2018 after nine years together.
Their divorce, finalized only after years of legal wrangling, has remained a sensitive subject for the actress, particularly as Tatum has publicly moved on.
The actor was recently photographed on a beach in Costa Rica with his girlfriend, Inka Williams, 26, and it was spotted the tattoo he once shared with Dewan was no longer visible.
The inking dated back to their honeymoon in Bali shortly after their wedding. Both stars chose matching ink bearing the words "Side by side," taken directly from their wedding vows.
Tatum's tattoo was placed along his ribcage, while Dewan opted to have hers on her foot.
Speaking in 2012, Tatum explained the meaning behind the decision, saying: "Jenna and I have twin tattoos we got on our honeymoon in Bali."
He added: "It says, 'Side by side.' Mine is here (touches his rib cage), but hers is on her foot." At the time, Tatum emphasized the joint nature of the gesture.
"We always wanted to get a tattoo of something together," he said. "We weren't going to do each other's names. We wanted to do something symbolic. It was in one of our vows to each other. We took it from that."
Those comments have taken on new resonance following the tattoo's apparent removal.
A source close to Dewan said the decision cut deeply. "For Jenna, that tattoo was never about ink," the insider said. "It represented a chapter of her life she thought would always be honored, even if the marriage ended."
Another source described the move as "a brutal but very deliberate signal that Channing wants that chapter fully closed."
The timing is notable given that details of the former couple's divorce settlement only emerged in recent months.
Court filings dated November 26 revealed how Dewan and Tatum agreed to divide their retirement accounts, including their Screen Actors Guild producers' pension plans.
Under the agreement, Dewan will receive 50 percent of Tatum's SAG producers' pension accrued between 2009 and 2018, with Tatum receiving the same share of Dewan's pension for that period.
The settlement resolved a long-running dispute over profits from Magic Mike, the 2012 film Tatum starred in and produced.
Dewan had argued she was entitled to half of the profits, claiming the film was financed with marital funds, a position disputed by Tatum's legal team.
The conflict dragged on for years after Dewan filed for divorce in October 2018, despite the pair being declared legally single in November 2019.
Dewan shares a daughter, Everly with Tatum and has since built a new family with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, with whom she has two children, Callum and Rhiannon. Tatum, meanwhile, has been linked to several high-profile partners but is now said to be in a serious relationship with Williams.
Before Williams, Tatum moved on from his divorce by romancing English singer Jessie J, whom he dated from 2018 to 2020. In 2021, he and Zoë Kravitz began dating, and the couple got engaged two years later.
Tatum went on to play a s-- predator tech billionaire in Kravitz's directorial debut, the psychological thriller Blink Twice, but the couple ended their engagement and split the same year.