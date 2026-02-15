EXCLUSIVE Jenna Dewan Devastated Over 'Brutal' Way Channing Tatum Literally Rubbed Her Out of His Life Source: MEGA Jenna Dewan is allegedly devastated after her ex Channing Tatum reportedly removed their couple tattoo. Aaron Tinney Feb. 15 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

OK! can reveal Jenna Dewan has been left distraught after discovering Channing Tatum has erased the last physical symbol of their marriage, by quietly removing the matching tattoo they once described as a lifelong bond.

Source: MEGA Channing Tatum reportedly removed the matching tattoo he had with Jenna Dewan.

Source: MEGA Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum met while filming 'Step Up.'

Speaking in 2012, Tatum explained the meaning behind the decision, saying: "Jenna and I have twin tattoos we got on our honeymoon in Bali." He added: "It says, 'Side by side.' Mine is here (touches his rib cage), but hers is on her foot." At the time, Tatum emphasized the joint nature of the gesture. "We always wanted to get a tattoo of something together," he said. "We weren't going to do each other's names. We wanted to do something symbolic. It was in one of our vows to each other. We took it from that." Those comments have taken on new resonance following the tattoo's apparent removal.

Source: MEGA Channing Tatum said they got the tattoos during their honeymoon.

A source close to Dewan said the decision cut deeply. "For Jenna, that tattoo was never about ink," the insider said. "It represented a chapter of her life she thought would always be honored, even if the marriage ended." Another source described the move as "a brutal but very deliberate signal that Channing wants that chapter fully closed." The timing is notable given that details of the former couple's divorce settlement only emerged in recent months. Court filings dated November 26 revealed how Dewan and Tatum agreed to divide their retirement accounts, including their Screen Actors Guild producers' pension plans.

Under the agreement, Dewan will receive 50 percent of Tatum's SAG producers' pension accrued between 2009 and 2018, with Tatum receiving the same share of Dewan's pension for that period. The settlement resolved a long-running dispute over profits from Magic Mike, the 2012 film Tatum starred in and produced. Dewan had argued she was entitled to half of the profits, claiming the film was financed with marital funds, a position disputed by Tatum's legal team. The conflict dragged on for years after Dewan filed for divorce in October 2018, despite the pair being declared legally single in November 2019. Dewan shares a daughter, Everly with Tatum and has since built a new family with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, with whom she has two children, Callum and Rhiannon. Tatum, meanwhile, has been linked to several high-profile partners but is now said to be in a serious relationship with Williams.

