Inside Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's Notoriously Private Romance: A Complete Relationship Timeline

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2009: Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant First Met

Source: MEGA Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been together for years.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's romance grew out of their yearslong friendship and artistic partnership. The couple first met at a dinner party in 2009, according to The New York Times Style Magazine. They never revealed the details of their first meeting, but their friendship is believed to have started at the time.

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2011: Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Published a Book Together

Source: MEGA Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant worked on a book together before they began dating.

Reeves and Grant collaborated on their first book together, Ode to Happiness, in 2011. "The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift," the visual artist said in a 2020 interview with British Vogue. "All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him — they said, 'Please publish it!' So that's how we got into publishing." Grant also published Shadows, which featured photographs of Reeves, in 2016. The following year, they were pictured opening the X Artists' Books publishing house and attending a Shadows signing.

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2019: Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Went Public With Their Romance

Source: MEGA The couple packed on the PDA during a number of public outings.

A decade after their fateful meeting, Reeves and Grant made their red carpet debut at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. They went on to make multiple red carpet appearances together, including at the Saint Laurent Men's spring-summer 2020 runway show in Malibu, Calif., in June 2019 and the 2019 LACMA Art+Film Gala in November 2019. At the time, Reeves and Grant had already fueled dating rumors with their PDA-packed outings. "Keanu wants to openly share his life with her," a source told People in November 2019. "He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life." The insider said the duo "started dating earlier this year, but have wanted to keep it quiet."

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2020: Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's Friend Revealed the Couple Had Been Dating 'for Several Years'

Source: MEGA Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were friends before they started dating.

According to the couple's friend Jennifer Tilly, Reeves and Grant had already been together "for several years" before the dating rumors began. "I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, 'Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend' and I'm like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?'" she told Page Six in February 2020. "It's really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, 'It's his new girlfriend,' because she had gone to a lot of events with him. It's just suddenly surfaced that he's been dating her for several years."

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March 2020: Alexandra Grant Opened Up About Her Relationship With Keanu Reeves

Source: MEGA They have kept their relationship largely private over the years.

Although neither Reeves nor Grant has ever revealed exactly when their romance took off, both have frequently expressed admiration for each other in interviews. During a sit-down with Vogue in March 2020, Grant revealed "every single person [she] knew" contacted her as they reacted to her relationship with the John Wick actor. "But the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'" she added. Grant was then asked about marriage, to which she replied, "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How's that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

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March 2023: Keanu Reeves Raved About Alexandra Grant

Source: MEGA Keanu Reeves has never been married.

The Matrix actor mentioned Grant when a news outlet asked him about his "last moment of bliss." "A couple of days ago with my honey," he said of his partner. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

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2022 – 2023: Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Made More Red Carpet Appearances Together

Source: MEGA Alexandra Grant previously denied rumors that she and Keanu Reeves were secretly married.

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As their romance blossomed, Reeves and Grant continued to display their chemistry at several events. They were present at the MOCA Gala in June 2022, the Contemporary Art Gala red carpet in April 2023 and the LACMA Art+Film Gala in November 2023.

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September 2023: Alexandra Grant Called Keanu Reeves Her 'Inspiration'

Source: MEGA The daughter of Keanu Reeves and his former partner, Jennifer Syme, was stillborn just one month before the due date.

In an interview with People while at the 2023 Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards, Grant called her longtime love her "inspiration" while also sharing what it was like to be in a relationship as an adult. "The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun," she said. "I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone. It's interdependent and independent in the best ways." Grant also revealed what she loved about Reeves and their exchange: "We're pushing each other to build new roads. Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, 'Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?' He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."

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March 2024: An Insider Revealed Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Were Living Together

Source: MEGA Keanu Reeves' former partner died in a car accident.

An insider revealed Reeves and Grant "live together and often have friends over for dinner… Keanu is very happy." Per the source, it was "the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in." "She is adorable, sweet, caring, and funny. She has her own life and career but is also very supportive of Keanu's," they said of Grant. "When he films on location, she travels with him. When he films locally, she often visits the set."

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2024: Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Enjoyed More Date Nights and Public Appearances

Source: MEGA Alexandra Grant opened up about falling in love as an adult.

Reeves and Grant shared even more PDA-packed moments as their bond grew stronger. They returned to the 2024 MOCA Gala and attended the Hammer Museum Gala in Los Angeles and the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. In addition, they made time for romantic date nights in Los Angeles and London.

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September 2025: Alexandra Grant Celebrated Keanu Reeves' Birthday — And Wedding Rumors Emerged

Source: MEGA Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have an age gap of around nine years.

To celebrate Reeves' 61st birthday, Grant uploaded a photo of a heart-shaped cake alongside the caption, "Thank you to everyone for sending over sweet wishes for Keanu's birthday yesterday... he was well-celebrated! As many of you know, Keanu isn't on any social media platforms and doesn't see posts or memes unless someone who is shows him. If you, or anyone you know, is being taken advantage of online by someone pretending to be Keanu, please seek out help from the social media platform or your local law enforcement." She included a short message for the birthday celebrant, writing, "And to Keanu — who saw this post as a draft! — I am so grateful for your love and partnership. Now back to painting! Xo." By then, speculation that the couple secretly got married also emerged after AI-generated wedding photos made rounds online. A representative for Reeves denied the rumors in a statement, saying, "It is not true. They are not married." Meanwhile, Grant addressed the buzz on Instagram by sharing a photo of their sweet PDA moment at Roden Crater. "This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss!" she captioned the post. She added, "I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn't get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness!"

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January 6, 2026: Alexandra Grant Praised Keanu Reeves and His 'Waiting for Godot' Production

Source: MEGA They also have professional collaborations.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Grant congratulated Reeves following the closing of his production of Waiting for Godot on Broadway. Three months later, they stepped out together for the premiere of Reeves' new film, Outcome.

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May 2026: Keanu Reeves Called Alexandra Grant 'Easy to Love'

Source: MEGA Alexandra Grant revealed the changes in her life since she began dating Keanu Reeves.